Adorable Portraits of Senior Dogs Still Full of Adorable Personality

Australian pet photographer Belinda Richards of Frog Dog Studios is known for her ability to highlight the soul of her furry subjects. The results are images that become cherished keepsakes of these animals' owners. This is particularly true of the senior dogs that Richards photographs, many of whom have been in their family's lives for over a decade.

From Carla, a beagle and Cavalier King Charles mix who was rescued from a puppy mill, to Girly Girl, an English Staffordshire bull terrier who has been with her family since birth, each dog has their own unique story. Thanks to Richards' expertise, their personality shines through.

“I adore capturing the unique personalities of these aging companions, often evident in their wise eyes and graying muzzles, which tell stories of a lifetime of experiences,” Richards tells My Modern Met. “These photographs serve as a celebration of their lives, honoring the bond they share with their humans and highlighting the joy pets can bring to our lives. Additionally, these photographs create lasting memories for pet owners, serving as cherished mementos of the love and joy their senior dogs bring into their lives. In essence, photographing senior dogs is not only about capturing beautiful images but also about celebrating the enduring bond between humans and animals.”

For the owners of Macy and Crumpet, a senior duo who are 16 and 13 respectively, Richards' photos are a celebration of their lives. Not only does it serve as a reminder of their lives together, but it has helped their owners grapple with the effects of aging. “Every moment is precious with them, especially now as Macy is palliative. This was an incredible experience we got to have with them; it was more than just getting photos taken,” they share.

For Richards, who shares her expertise in My Modern Met Academy's online course about pet photography, working with a senior pet requires a bit of extra consideration. By giving these animals soft, supportive surfaces to make them comfortable, minimizing distractions, and keeping the environment calm, she's able to draw the best out of these canines.

“Photographing a senior dog requires a thoughtful and compassionate approach, taking into account their specific needs and limitations,” she shares. “By prioritizing their comfort, safety, and unique characteristics, photographers can create images that not only celebrate the beauty of aging dogs but also honor their life journey and the special bond they share with their humans.”

See more of Richards' heartwarming senior dog portraits below and enroll in her course, Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend, today.

Learn more about Richards' techniques by enrolling in her online course about pet photography.

