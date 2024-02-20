Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Adorable Portraits of Senior Dogs Still Full of Adorable Personality

By Jessica Stewart on February 20, 2024

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Australian pet photographer Belinda Richards of Frog Dog Studios is known for her ability to highlight the soul of her furry subjects. The results are images that become cherished keepsakes of these animals' owners. This is particularly true of the senior dogs that Richards photographs, many of whom have been in their family's lives for over a decade.

From Carla, a beagle and Cavalier King Charles mix who was rescued from a puppy mill, to Girly Girl, an English Staffordshire bull terrier who has been with her family since birth, each dog has their own unique story. Thanks to Richards' expertise, their personality shines through.

“I adore capturing the unique personalities of these aging companions, often evident in their wise eyes and graying muzzles, which tell stories of a lifetime of experiences,” Richards tells My Modern Met. “These photographs serve as a celebration of their lives, honoring the bond they share with their humans and highlighting the joy pets can bring to our lives. Additionally, these photographs create lasting memories for pet owners, serving as cherished mementos of the love and joy their senior dogs bring into their lives. In essence, photographing senior dogs is not only about capturing beautiful images but also about celebrating the enduring bond between humans and animals.”

For the owners of Macy and Crumpet, a senior duo who are 16 and 13 respectively, Richards' photos are a celebration of their lives. Not only does it serve as a reminder of their lives together, but it has helped their owners grapple with the effects of aging. “Every moment is precious with them, especially now as Macy is palliative. This was an incredible experience we got to have with them; it was more than just getting photos taken,” they share.

For Richards, who shares her expertise in My Modern Met Academy's online course about pet photography, working with a senior pet requires a bit of extra consideration. By giving these animals soft, supportive surfaces to make them comfortable, minimizing distractions, and keeping the environment calm, she's able to draw the best out of these canines.

“Photographing a senior dog requires a thoughtful and compassionate approach, taking into account their specific needs and limitations,” she shares. “By prioritizing their comfort, safety, and unique characteristics, photographers can create images that not only celebrate the beauty of aging dogs but also honor their life journey and the special bond they share with their humans.”

See more of Richards' heartwarming senior dog portraits below and enroll in her course, Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend, today.

Pet photographer Belinda Richards of Frog Dog Studios is known for her ability to capture the spirit of each animal.

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Carla, 12 yrs old

Senior Dog Photography by Belinda Richards

Carla, 12 yrs old

Her portraits of senior dogs are particularly meaningful, as they serve as important keepsakes for the owners.

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Girly Girl, 12 yrs old

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Girly Girl, 12 yrs old

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Macy, 16 yrs old

Senior Dog Photography by Belinda Richards

Crumpet, 13 yrs old

“Photographing senior dogs is not only about capturing beautiful images but also about celebrating the enduring bond between humans and animals.”

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Arthur, 11.5 yrs old

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Arthur, 11.5 yrs old

Learn more about Richards' techniques by enrolling in her online course about pet photography.

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Hugo, 12 yrs old

Senior Dog Portrait by Belinda Richards

Ursula, 14 yrs old

Frog Dog Studios: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Frog Dog Studios.

Related Articles:

Adorably Expressive Faces of Dogs Reveal They’re the “Best People”

12 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography Into an Art Form

Funny Portraits of Pets With Disgusted Expressions Beg the Question, “Who Cut the Cheese?”

Photographer Captures the Joyful Personalities of Playful Pups and Shows How You Can, Too

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

AI Imagines New Dog Breeds To Represent Each of the 50 U.S. States
Learn Why People Love These Online Art Classes
Steve McCurry’s Iconic Career Will Be Celebrated in Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions
Learn To Crochet Online This Winter Thanks to This 20% off Sale
Man Who Spent Nearly $16K on Lifelike Dog Costume Is Sad About the Misconceptions Around His Goal
These Supplies Will Help You Ace Our Acrylic Painting Masterclass

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted
UPS Driver Snaps Adorable Selfies With Dogs He Meets While Delivering Packages
Explore Color and Learn New Techniques in This Acrylic Painting Masterclass
Stunning Portraits of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes
These Drawing Tutorials Will Help You Create Realistic Portraits
Start the Year Creatively With 10% Off These Online Art Classes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.