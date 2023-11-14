Admire the Creative Facial Hair From the 2023 National Beard and Moustache Championships

Daytona Beach was full of fun facial hair as contestants arrived for the 2023 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships. Photographer Elle Jaye was on hand to shoot the official portraits that let us see the incredible beards, mustaches, and goatees that entered this year's competition.

Participants entered a wide variety of categories and classes that allow for everything from neatly groomed facial hair to fantastical, crafted facial hair that uses creative materials to give the illusion of a beard or mustache. But, by far, the freestyle category is where contestants really shine, as they use their natural hair to create incredible shapes. The final results are sculptural and demonstrate just how much you can do with a beard or mustache.

Jaye's portraits capture the pride these contestants have for their facial hair. For many, it's taken years to perfect their look, and the satisfaction of what they've achieved is written all over their carefully groomed faces. Winners were named in an incredible 47 different categories, but it was Jacob Darlington who took home the top prize and earned the Best in Show award. His big win came after he first took the top slot in the Full Beard Garibaldi.

According to the official contest website, a Garibaldi beard is “wide and round at the bottom, and no more than 8 inches in length as measured from the bottom of the lower lip.” A natural appearance is preferred, and “the mustache may not be made distinct from the beard or styled.”

See more of Jaye's portraits of our favorite winners and finalists below and get inspired by their creativity.

Jacob Darlington won Best in Show at the 2023 National Beard and Moustache Championship.

Photographer Elle Jaye captured the official portraits of the finalists and winners.

Contestants competed in 47 different categories that honor creative facial hair.

From fantastical freestyle beards to meticulously groomed mustaches, the contestants showed off their creations.

