Stunning Portraits of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

The Golden Globes are all about Hollywood glamour. This inspires celebrities to go all out with their outfits, mixing timeless fashion with some playful touches. To immortalize their memorable looks, stars stopped by the official Golden Globes portrait studio. There, photographer Dan Doperalski captured some stunning portraits of the night's biggest stars.

Among those who made their way to the studio were Margot Robbie, who accepted the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Barbie alongside director Greta Gerwig. “Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen,” said Gerwig, who posed for Doperalski's camera with his husband and Barbie co-writer, Noah Baumbach. “It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen.”

Lily Gladstone, who made history as the first Indigenous actor to be awarded a Golden Globe for Best Female Actor, posed with her Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. In her winning speech, she spoke in Blackfeet, before dedicating her win to those with dreams of being on the big screen. “This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves, in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from and with each other.”

Actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, from The Bear, also had their portraits taken before picking up their respective awards for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy respectively. This was White’s second win and Edebiri’s first. She marked the win by giving thanks to several people, including a pointed acknowledgement of her manager’s and agents’ assistants.

In addition to the big winners of the night, Doperalski also shot some beautiful portraits of nominees, presenters, and other celebs including singer Dua Lipa, Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca, Jonathan Bailey, Hunter Schafer, Natalie Portman, and Gillian Anderson.

Scroll down to see the star-studded portraits taken at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Photographer Dan Doperalski captured stunning portraits of the stars that attended the 2024 Golden Globe awards.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Dan Doperalski (@dandoperalski)

The ceremony inspired celebrities to go all out with their outfits, mixing timeless fashion with some playful touches.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Dan Doperalski (@dandoperalski)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por VOGUE Germany (@voguegermany)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Rafhits (@rafhits)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Dan Doperalski (@dandoperalski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Doperalski (@dandoperalski)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Variety (@variety)

Dan Doperalski: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Variety]

Related Articles:

Lily Gladstone Gives Powerful Speech for Her History-Making Golden Globes Win

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Sets Record for Biggest Opening Weekend Ever for a Female Director

Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes

Stunning Black and White Portraits of the Celebrities at the Golden Globes