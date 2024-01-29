Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted

With so many dogs and cats in need of a loving home, photographers Kelly Pratt and Ian Kreidich do their part to make them feel loved. For the sixth year in a row, their studio Dancers & Dogs paired animals from the Stray Rescue of St. Louis with professional dancers from Saint Louis Ballet in a series affectionally titled Muttcracker. Not only do these dogs and cats get to experience the limelight, but these photos also help find them forever homes.

From young kittens to older dogs, Muttcracker includes all ages of adoptable canines and felines. They are joined on pastel blue and pink sets by dancers in costumes to create a sense of wonder much like a professional ballet. While the animals don't don any fancy costumes, they still dazzle next to their human counterparts. And best of all, it showcases the lovable temperaments of these animals in need.

“Our work is all about spreading joy,” Dancers & Dogs tells My Modern Met. “Dance is so often depicted as being very serious and full of drama. We want people to see the lighter side of dance. What better way than pairing dancers with silly, fun-loving partners that bring our genuine smiles and laughter. Dancers & Dogs is meant to be a beautiful and uplifting ray of sunshine.” Seeing such sweet dogs and cats have a chance on stage is sure to bring a smile to your face. Plus, knowing that these pets found families makes these portraits even better.

You can keep up to date with Dancers & Dogs' latest projects by following their Instagram.

Dancers & Dogs paired ballet dancers from Saint Louis Ballet and animals from Stray Rescue of St. Louis for a heartwarming photo series.

Called Muttcracker, these artfully made photos are helping find homes for dogs and cats from the shelter.

Animals of various ages join professional dancers for the sixth year of the project.

See more cute interactions between the dancers and the animals in these videos:

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dancers & Dogs.

