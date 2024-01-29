Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted

By Margherita Cole on January 29, 2024

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

With so many dogs and cats in need of a loving home, photographers Kelly Pratt and Ian Kreidich do their part to make them feel loved. For the sixth year in a row, their studio Dancers & Dogs paired animals from the Stray Rescue of St. Louis with professional dancers from Saint Louis Ballet in a series affectionally titled Muttcracker. Not only do these dogs and cats get to experience the limelight, but these photos also help find them forever homes.

From young kittens to older dogs, Muttcracker includes all ages of adoptable canines and felines. They are joined on pastel blue and pink sets by dancers in costumes to create a sense of wonder much like a professional ballet. While the animals don't don any fancy costumes, they still dazzle next to their human counterparts. And best of all, it showcases the lovable temperaments of these animals in need.

“Our work is all about spreading joy,” Dancers & Dogs tells My Modern Met. “Dance is so often depicted as being very serious and full of drama. We want people to see the lighter side of dance. What better way than pairing dancers with silly, fun-loving partners that bring our genuine smiles and laughter. Dancers & Dogs is meant to be a beautiful and uplifting ray of sunshine.” Seeing such sweet dogs and cats have a chance on stage is sure to bring a smile to your face. Plus, knowing that these pets found families makes these portraits even better.

You can keep up to date with Dancers & Dogs' latest projects by following their Instagram.

Dancers & Dogs paired ballet dancers from Saint Louis Ballet and animals from Stray Rescue of St. Louis for a heartwarming photo series.

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Called Muttcracker, these artfully made photos are helping find homes for dogs and cats from the shelter.

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Animals of various ages join professional dancers for the sixth year of the project.

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

Photos of Ballet Dancers and Animals

See more cute interactions between the dancers and the animals in these videos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dancers & Dogs (@dancersanddogs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dancers & Dogs (@dancersanddogs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dancers & Dogs (@dancersanddogs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dancers & Dogs (@dancersanddogs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dancers & Dogs (@dancersanddogs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dancers & Dogs (@dancersanddogs)

Dancers & Dogs: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dancers & Dogs.

Related Articles:

Offbeat Photographs of Ballet Dancers Honor the Artistry of Analog Photography

Photographer Omar Z. Robles on His Sensational Images of Ballet Dancers Around the World [Podcast]

Watch Ballet Dancers Move Through the Streets of Harlem in Breathtaking Performance

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

UPS Driver Snaps Adorable Selfies With Dogs He Meets While Delivering Packages
Adorable New Addition to Utah Zoo Is Also World’s Deadliest Cat
Cats Who Joined Tough Street Gangs Show Off Their Bling in These Funny AI-Generated Images
Stunning Portraits of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes
Man Experiencing Homelessness Gives Heartfelt Explanation of How His Dog Fills His Life With Purpose
Photographer Hilariously Shows Model How To Pose for Stunning Results

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

World’s Oldest Known Photo to Ever Be Developed Reveals Two Mysterious Figures
Vocal Husky “Talks” to His Humans With an Italian Accent
108-Year-Old Woman Credits Having “Dogs, Not Kids” as Her Secret to a Long Life
Stylish Cat Furniture Can Be Reconfigured Different Ways for Endless Fun
Photographer Attends Powwows To Take Evocative Portraits of Native Americans in Full Regalia
Hachikō the Dog Who Waited 10 Years for His Owner To Return Would Be 100 Years Old Today

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.