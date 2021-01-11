Home / Photography / Street Photography

Street Photographer Captures Serendipitous Moments That Go Unnoticed on City Sidewalks

By Sara Barnes on January 11, 2021
Street Photography by Edas Wong

Photographer Edas Wong has a knack for capturing the subtle—and accidental—harmonies that happen in the world. Armed with a camera, he keeps his eyes peeled and documents the time when two disparate subjects come together to form one clever scene. The moments only last for a split second; a man, for instance, walks in front of a bushy tree and suddenly has an afro, or someone crouches next to an advertisement for a shoe and looks as though they’re getting pushed by it. Wong recognizes these magical, and sometimes surreal, moments and is able to quickly immortalize them before they’re gone.

This form of street photography was appealing to the Hong Kong-based creative when he began snapping pictures nearly a decade ago. He could start right away because there’s no special equipment necessary or any advanced techniques he needed to know. Instead, Wong had to train himself to put his focus on the street itself and sense those fleeting times when humans and their environment intersect in enchanting ways. By doing so, he learned to trust his instincts.

Even if you aren’t a photographer, the concepts that help inform Wong’s work is a great reminder to us all to be present in the moment. To see just where this type of concentration will lead you, scroll down for more of Wong’s images. Then, follow him on Instagram to see what he’s finding next.

Street photographer Edas Wong chronicles magical moments that often go unnoticed on city sidewalks.

Clever Street Photography by Edas Wong

His work features uncanny compositions when two disparate subjects become one clever photo.

Clever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongStreet Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongStreet Photography by Edas WongStreet Photography by Edas WongStreet Photography by Edas WongStreet Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongClever Street Photography by Edas WongEdas Wong: Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Edas Wong. 

