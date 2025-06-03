Home / Design / Furniture

Artist Creates Food-Inspired Coffee Tables That Look Real Enough To Eat

By Emma Taggart on June 3, 2025

Food-inspired Coffee Tables by Kamber Carroll

For Utah-based artist Kamber Carroll, creativity is always cooking. He makes food-and-drink-inspired tables that bring a playful, nostalgic feel to any space. From a giant ice cream sandwich with melty drips for legs to a pancake stack that looks real enough to eat, every table looks like something you’d dream up on an empty stomach.

Carroll came up with the idea to turn food into furniture as a way to blend nostalgia, playful design, and large-scale functional art. “It all began with a simple idea, a ‘coffee table’ that was literally a coffee cup,” he tells My Modern Met. “That bit of wordplay sparked a whole series of fun, functional pieces that let me tie together creativity, and functionality.” What followed was a feast of table designs that look like desserts and sandwiches, each one serving up a delectable twist on everyday furniture.

Each one-of-a-kind table takes about two to three weeks to complete. There’s also an additional week of planning and sketching before Carroll even begins bringing the piece to life. He works with a variety of techniques and materials, sculpting forms from foam and clay, then often finishing them with vibrant spray-painted colors. He even creates custom rugs for each table to sit on using a tufting gun. “The process involves quite a bit of hands-on experimentation, sculpting, and finishing to make sure each piece feels bold, well-made, and joyful,” Carroll explains. “Everything from the rugs, the tables themselves, and coasters are all handcrafted.”

Carroll shares the process behind his sculptural creations on Instagram, where his mouthwatering designs draw in millions of views. And just like the real desserts and snacks they’re inspired by, each table leaves people craving more. One person on Instagram writes, “I want every single one of these, how can I justify owning 20+ tables,” while another jokes, “If I ever win the lottery I won't tell anyone but there will be signs.”

Check out the ingenious artist’s designs below—and if you’re craving one of his pieces for your own home, you can order a unique table through Kamber Carroll’s website.

Every table looks like a larger-than-life snack, as if dreamt up on an empty stomach.

Carroll works with a variety of techniques and materials to create the lifelike textures.

His incredible pieces serve up a delectable twist on everyday furniture.

Watch how Carroll makes each mouthwatering design.

 

And have you ever seen a coffee table shaped like a giant cup of coffee?

 

Kamber Carroll: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kamber Carroll.

