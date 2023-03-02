Home / Science / Health

Pharmaceutical Giant Eli Lilly Caps Price of Insulin at $35 a Month

By Jessica Stewart and Pinar Noorata on March 2, 2023
Vector Illustration Showing Insulin and Pen Syringe

Photo: TAlexey/Depositphotos

Approximately 1.6 million Americans who suffer from Type 1 diabetes rely on daily insulin injections to control their blood sugar levels. And now, a top pharmaceutical company has decided to make it much easier for these people to get the medication they need at an affordable price. Eli Lilly announced that they will be lowering the price of the most commonly used form of insulin by 70%. In addition, they will be capping the out-of-pocket cost at $35.

The announcement builds on the Lilly Insulin Value Program, which was launched in 2020. Members of that program were already eligible to receive their insulin at $35 a month or less. But the new guidelines will bring these savings to even more people. Now, anyone with commercial insurance will receive their prescription at $35 or less through most retail pharmacies. Anyone who is uninsured or uses a non-participating pharmacy can still benefit from the deal by downloading a savings card.

“While the current healthcare system provides access to insulin for most people with diabetes, it still does not provide affordable insulin for everyone and that needs to change,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly's Chair and CEO. “The aggressive price cuts we're announcing today should make a real difference for Americans with diabetes”

The price change for Humalog, Lilly's most commonly prescribed insulin, will go into effect in the fourth quarter of 2023. But there are other discounts coming even sooner. On April 1, the company is launching basal insulin that is interchangeable with Lantus (insulin glargine) injection. The cost will be $92 for a five-pack of Kwik Pens, which is a 78% discount compared to Lantus. Lilly's non-branded insulin, Insulin Lispro Injection 100 units/mL, will also see its price reduced from $84.21 to $25 a vial as of May 1. According to Eli Lilly, this will make it the lowest list-priced mealtime insulin available.

While Ricks acknowledges that many Americans don't use Lilly insulin, he's hoping that the company's stance will encourage policymakers and employers to help make the drug more affordable. President Joe Biden seems encouraged by the change, calling it “a big deal,” in a statement.

President Biden signed off on the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model last year, which caps insulin at $35 for a month's supply. At the same time, he encouraged pharmaceutical companies to bring down the retail cost of the drug. Though relatively cheap to make, the average retail cost in the United States rose 54% between 2014 and 2019.

These changes couldn't come at a better time. Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic illnesses in the United States. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 37 million adults have diabetes, many of whom are undiagnosed. Five to 10% of those people have Type 1 diabetes, and the disease has become the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, 96 million adults have pre-diabetes, and 80% of those adults don't even realize they have it. Prediabetes raises the risk for Type 2 diabetes, as well as heart disease and stroke. In these cases, a lifestyle change can stave off diabetes and prevent the need for medication.

This change in price for Eli Lilly's medicinal offerings for diabetics is very much welcome, though it does come with some criticism. Many people online have pointed out that this change of heart could be the result of a PR nightmare for the company. Back in November 2022, a man named Sean Morrow took advantage of Twitter's recent rule changes for receiving a verified blue check mark—Twitter Blue allowed any user who paid its $8 per month subscription fee to receive a blue check mark. So, Morrow did just that with an old account he renamed @EliLillyandCo. With this new name, he went ahead and sent out a satirical tweet: “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.”

The tweet went viral and many viewers believed the company was now offering insulin for free. Eli Lilly had to send out a public statement denying this change and admitting to their high insulin prices. After this admission, stock prices dropped 4.37% for the pharmaceutical company. Though they've made some positive changes in the end, many people question their motives.

Whether Eli Lilly's true intention is to actually make medicine affordable for diabetics, regain some good PR amongst netizens, or raise the value of their stock, one thing is clear: this drop in price is good news for people who need this life-saving medicine.

h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Study Finds Plant-Based Diets Protect Against Digestive Cancers

Color-Changing Tattoos May Change the Way We Monitor Health Issues

Alzheimer’s Drug Shown To Slow Down Disease by Nearly 30% In Clinical Trial

Billionaire Mark Cuban Has Created a Company Selling Affordable Prescription Drugs

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Finds People on 4-Day Work Week Schedule Are Happier and Equally Productive
Study Says Pets May Protect Your Brain’s Cognitive Processing as You Age
Study Links Drinking Water to Healthy Aging and Preventing Chronic Disease
Study Says Walking in Nature Can Reduce Negative Feelings Among Those With Depression
‘Smart Bandage’ Designed To Help Heal Wounds Faster
Counselors Are Urged To Take the Death of Their Clients’ Pets More Seriously

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Zealand Passes Law That Bans Cigarettes for Future Generations
Study Shows Therapeutic Community Gardening Reduced Loneliness During the Pandemic
Study Finds That Petting Dogs May Give Us the Same Brain Benefits as Socializing With Humans
Doctors in Brussels Can Now Prescribe Museum Visits For Mental Health
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Fund a New Drug for Treatment
Study Reveals How Many Steps You Should Walk a Day To Stay Healthy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.