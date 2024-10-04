Dreamy Photo of Mama Bear and Cubs Wins 2024 Creative Photo Awards

A dreamy photo of a mother bear snuggling her cubs under the stars has won the 2024 Creative Photo Awards. Run by the Siena Awards, this photo competition awards excellence in artistic and creative photography. The beautiful photo won Lurdes Santander the title of 2024 Creative Photographer of the Year, a stunning achievement for the photographer, who works in the radiology department of a hospital in Spain.

This year's competition received over 6,500 entries from more than 4,000 photographers from 135 countries. Awards were also handed out across seven categories, such as Animals/Pets, Architecture, People, and Fine Art. Santander's photo will be displayed alongside the category winners in I Wonder If You Can, an exhibition being held in Siena, Italy.

Other standouts include Anna Wacker‘s creative photo of Hamburg's iconic Elbphilharmonie. In this creative twist on architectural photography, the photographer transforms the concert hall's signature roof into waves. Also notable is Denisa Zbranková Albaniová‘s King of Mordor, which won the Animals/Pets category. In the photo, the photographer, who is also a dog physiotherapist, plays with the high contrast of black and white to produce a memorable image of her Swiss shepherd.

