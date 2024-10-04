Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Dreamy Photo of Mama Bear and Cubs Wins 2024 Creative Photo Awards

By Jessica Stewart on October 4, 2024
Mamma bear and her cubs sleeping under the stars

“Dreaming Above the Universe” by Lurdes Santander. Creative Photographer of the Year.
“This image is part of Lurdes' collection, ‘Animals Under the Stars.' It captures a poignant moment between a mother and her three calves—two sleeping peacefully on her chest while the third, weary, rests beside her face. The Milky Way was captured in this same place.”

A dreamy photo of a mother bear snuggling her cubs under the stars has won the 2024 Creative Photo Awards. Run by the Siena Awards, this photo competition awards excellence in artistic and creative photography. The beautiful photo won Lurdes Santander the title of 2024 Creative Photographer of the Year, a stunning achievement for the photographer, who works in the radiology department of a hospital in Spain.

This year's competition received over 6,500 entries from more than 4,000 photographers from 135 countries. Awards were also handed out across seven categories, such as Animals/Pets, Architecture, People, and Fine Art. Santander's photo will be displayed alongside the category winners in I Wonder If You Can, an exhibition being held in Siena, Italy.

Other standouts include Anna Wacker‘s creative photo of Hamburg's iconic Elbphilharmonie. In this creative twist on architectural photography, the photographer transforms the concert hall's signature roof into waves. Also notable is Denisa Zbranková Albaniová‘s King of Mordor, which won the Animals/Pets category. In the photo, the photographer, who is also a dog physiotherapist, plays with the high contrast of black and white to produce a memorable image of her Swiss shepherd.

Scroll down to see even more winners from this year's competition, and then head over to the official website to see all of the winners and finalists.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Creative Photo Awards.

An abstract portrayal of Hamburg’s striking Elbphilharmonie concert hall

“Storm on the Elbe” by Anna Wacker. Winner, Architecture.
“An abstract portrayal of Hamburg’s striking Elbphilharmonie concert hall, featuring its iconic roof—a sweeping wave of shimmering glass. Rising above the Elbe River and the Hafencity district, this image depicts the roof, affectionately known as “Elphie,” as if it were a series of waves amidst stormy weather.”

White Swiss shepherd standing next to basalt rocks

“King of Mordor” by Denisa Zbranková Albaniová. Winner, Animals/Pets.
“The mysterious portrait, carved into basalt rocks, is set in a place reminiscent of the world of “The Lord of the Rings” and the dark land of Mordor. This white Swiss Shepherd symbolizes the white spirit, a white wizard, a protector, and never-dying hope.”

2024 Creative Photo Awards

“Worlds Apart” by Dileep Ss. Winner, Nature & Landscape.
“As these skyscrapers define the city's skyline, another world flourishes alongside them—the vibrant wildlife of the desert. This striking contrast between urban grandeur and natural beauty serves as a reminder to look beyond the modern structures and embrace the rich life that exists alongside them.”

2024 Creative Photo Awards

“fitting in” by Agnieszka Ostrowska. Winner, People.
“Have you ever felt like you’re struggling to fit into a hostile environment—whether at work, among a group of friends with completely different interests, or in a new country? This image represents the photographer interpratation of the isolation and discomfort one might experience in such situations.”

Black and white photo of a clouded leopard

“Braving The Strings To Destiny” by Cheraine Collette. Runner-up, Animals/Pets
“Featuring the elusive Clouded Leopard, this piece is part of a series highlighting the beauty and resilience of critically endangered feline species. By showcasing these creatures on the brink of extinction, we are urged to confront the fading whispers of the wild and the silences they may leave behind.”

Creative portrait with a mirror

“Real and Sham” by Chulin Zhang. Highly Commended, People.
“”Real and Sham” is true in appearance but false in its emotions. Taken at Mandu Plaza in Xuanwu District, Nanjing, China, it captures a scene that appears authentic at first glance. As we gaze at it, trying to piece together a complete story from its half-true, half-false expressions, we find that the real answer may always be hidden on the unrevealed side. Much like a mirror of life, “Real and Sham” is a fragment of time, capturing a fleeting truth while using imaginative strokes to outline a space of wonder. It allows us to wander between truth and illusion, much like solving a mysterious riddle. The truth is the instant freezing of light and shadow, while the falsehood lies in its inability to fully reveal the story behind it. It is a slice of reality, yet it harbors endless speculation, leading us to seek the truth hidden on the other side. It's also like a half-closed door, guiding us toward reality while using the veil of illusion to conceal part of the truth, prompting us to ponder as we explore.”

Monochrome portrait of Robin van Zutphe

“Sculpted” by Marcel Mellema. Runner-up, People.
“This monochrome portrait features Robin van Zutphen, a dancer with the National Ballet of the Netherlands. During the photoshoot, he struck a pose that seemed almost alien, resembling a carved statue.”

Greater One-Horned Rhino

“Rhinoceros Unicornis” by Himadri Bhuyan. Runner-up, Nature & Landscape.
“The unicorn lives on in the form of the Greater One-Horned Rhino, predominantly found in the Brahmaputra plains of Assam, where Kaziranga National Park harbors the largest population. This panoramic view was captured on a crisp winter morning.”

This photo competition awards excellence in artistic and creative photography.

Fine art photo exemplifying "rose-colored glasses"

“Life in pink” by Anna König. Runner-up, Fine Art.
“There are moments in life when you wish to put on rose-colored glasses, transforming the world into a realm of lightness, airiness, and clarity. You seek to escape reality, wrapping yourself in a comforting pink haze and closing your eyes to the harsh truths.”

Screws lined up to create a city skyline

“The city” by Antonio Bernardino Coelho. Runner-up, Open Theme.
“The concept behind this image was to craft a skyline using screws. A black cardboard background, adorned with small spots, resembles stars when illuminated. The base is composed of glass filled with water.”

Overhead shot of tennis player

“Over The Top” by Hardijanto Budiman. Highly Commended, Open Theme.
“Inspired by renowned NBA photographer Andrew Bernstein, known for his top-angle shots, I aimed to bring a creative twist to sports photography, by compositing torn nets beneath the player.”

2024 Creative Photo Awards

“Stolen Spring” by Alenа Grom. Winner, Fine Art.
“Every day, I encounter people who are rebuilding their cities and personal lives from the ruins, looking toward the future with hope. The heroes of my photographs are women who have become victims of Russian aggression.”

Vejle by Henning Larsen Architects

“Waves” by Ursula Reinke. Highly Commended, Architecture.
“Henning Larsen Architects of Copenhagen won the competition in Vejle with their design inspired by organic and sculptural forms, specifically a wave. Drawing from the natural conditions of the surrounding landscape, the architects crafted this distinctive and unconventional building.”

Toque macaque mother and newborn

“A tranquil moment” by Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod. Highly Commended, Animals/Pets.
“The photographer, along with his family, ventured on a safari at Wilpattu National Park. At Kumbukwila, the park's resting area, they observed toque macaques moving gracefully from tree to tree. When he noticed a newborn monkey clinging to its mother, suckling and dozing off, he captured their bond without disturbing them.”

Creative photo with fireflies taken in the Magical Forest of Nanacamilpa, Mexico

“Magical realm” by Pepe Manzanilla. Winner, Open Theme.
“In the enchanting Magical Forest of Nanacamilpa, Mexico, a Magical Forest Shepherd engages in a captivating conversation with a firefly. As the setting sun paints the sky with deep blue hues at dusk, this serene and mystical moment unfolds in this otherworldly realm.”

2024 Creative Photo Awards

“Crank” by Marcel Van Balken. Runner-up, Architecture.
“This pure black-and-white image transforms architectural photography into an abstract form, accentuated by the seemingly disproportionate presence of a man. The flowing lines and the curved, open spaces combine to create a strikingly surreal, graphic portrayal of a dynamic building.”

The wreck of the 'Mediterranean Sky' stands still just outside the port of Elefsina in Greece

“The shipwreck” by Anastasios Batsalas. Commended, Nature & Landscape.
“The wreck of the ‘Mediterranean Sky' stands still just outside the port of Elefsina. Anastasios discovered this particular wreck through electronic map exploration and was immediately intrigued. The ship, leaning half in the sea and half on the land, seems to yearn to preserve its memory.”

Siena Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Siena Awards.

