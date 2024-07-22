Home / Science / Health

Sleep Study Shows Two Nights of Bad Sleep Ages You Four Years

By Jessica Stewart on July 22, 2024
Sleep Study from Stockholm University

Photo: VitalikRadko/Depositphotos

We all know that getting a good night's sleep is important, but a new study sheds light on just how much. According to researchers from Stockholm University, sleep actually affects how old you feel. This means that sleeping well can leave you feeling young and refreshed. But, on the flip side, a few bad nights of sleep will age you.

“Given that sleep is essential for brain function and overall well-being, we decided to test whether sleep holds any secrets to preserving a youthful sense of age,” says Leonie Balter, researcher at the Department of Psychology, Stockholm University.

To get answers, they surveyed 429 individuals aged 18 to 70 and asked how many nights of bad sleep they'd gotten over the past month and how old they felt. It turns out that for every night of bad sleep, each participant felt an average of 0.23 years older.

For the second part of the study, researchers asked 186 participants aged 18 to 46 to restrict their sleep to just four hours for two nights in a row. They were then asked to sleep nine hours for two consecutive evenings. Each time, they were asked how old they felt. On average, the participants felt 4.4 years older when their sleep was restricted.

Interestingly, how the participants viewed their age has a lot to do with their level of sleepiness. When extremely alert, they felt four years younger. Conversely, when extremely tired, they felt much older—six years, to be exact.

“This means that going from feeling alert to sleepy added a striking 10 years to how old one felt,” says Balter. “Safeguarding our sleep is crucial for maintaining a youthful feeling. This, in turn, may promote a more active lifestyle and encourage behaviors that promote health, as both feeling young and alert are important for our motivation to be active.”

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
