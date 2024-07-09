Home / Science / Health

How Often You Should Wash Your Office Coffee Mug May Surprise You

By Elizabeth Beiser on July 9, 2024
Empty coffee mugs in kitchen sink being washed

Photo: StudioLightAndShade /Depositphotos

Many office workers have a beloved coffee mug that they cling to for dear life. It's common for people to become possessive over their precious cup, which serves both as a vessel for their caffeine boost and an expression of their personality. It also acts as a conduit for warm drinks which have been shown to improve metaphorical feelings of warmth. Despite the comfort the humble office mug may bring, researchers have suggested that there might be something sinister lurking within.

Dr. Charles Gerba, microbiologist and professor at the University of Arizona, told LifeHacker that “around 90% of most office coffee mugs harbor dangerous germs, and 20% of those carry fecal bacteria.” Where are those dangerous germs coming from? Probably the cleaning process itself. Kitchen sponges and sinks are rife with bacteria and viruses that make your toilet pale in comparison. A communal sink and sponge only exacerbates the problem as they are cesspools for germs.

Is this vindication for the less hygienically minded among us who are happy with a quick rinse of their mugs? Maybe. But don't let sugar or milk sit in your mug. As infectious-disease expert Jeffrey Starke, professor at Baylor College of Medicine, explains, “If you leave cream or sugar in your mug over the weekend, that can certainly cause mold to grow.” In that case, the best solution is taking your mug home to wash it. Alternatively, you can avoid touching kitchen surfaces and only use disposable paper towels during your wash-up. Of course that might be frustrating news to the eco-conscious who only have a reusable mug to limit paper waste.

So, what's the answer to the age-old question How often should you wash your office coffee mug? Ultimately, there is no clear-cut solution for all. For extra precaution, the main pieces of advice appear to be to rinse your office cup after every use, avoid using a communal sponge, and take the cup home for a clean in the dishwasher each day.

Scientists encourage washing your office coffee mug often, but not necessarily with a sponge.

Coffee mugs that need to be washed, or rinsed

Photo: Zetor2010/Depositphotos

If you keep your coffee mug in an office kitchenette, it's bound to have bacteria on it and the likelihood of dangerous germs is greater with the use of a communal sponge.

Stained coffee mugs seen from above

Photo: seb_ra/Depositphotos

Microbiologists suggest that “around 90% of most office coffee mugs harbor dangerous germs, and 20% of those carry fecal bacteria.”

Scientist with blue latex gloves on holding and looking at a coffee mug

Photo: AI-generated image via Depositphotos

So, your best option is to rinse your cup in the office, and then take it home for a cleaning in the dishwasher.

Woman loading a dishwasher with coffee mugs

Photo: NewAfrica/Depositphotos

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Cozy Fireplace Mugs That Look Like They Belong in Mini Homes

Macro Photos Reveal the Often Unseen Beauty and Diversity of Slime Molds

This Heat-Activated Mug Reveals Facts About the Universe When You Add Hot Coffee

Moldy Bread Science Experiment Is a Gross Reminder of How Many Germs Are on Our Hands

Elizabeth Beiser

Elizabeth Beiser is a Contributing Writer and Project Coordinator at My Modern Met. She has a background in American Cultural History with a special focus on Modern art and democratic community building. She received her B.A. in history, with a minor in Studio Arts, and her M.A. in history from the University of Rochester. She has worked on multiple political campaigns, as well as in non-profit operations and direct service. When she’s not writing, she’s experimenting with all varieties of arts and crafts. She also enjoys spending time with four-legged friends and exploring her hometown of Boston.
Read all posts from Elizabeth Beiser
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Experts Say People Are Washing This One Body Part They Actually Don’t Need To
U.S. Government’s Recommended Thermostat Temperatures Have Absolutely Shocked Everyone
Dermatologist Says There’s One Spot That People Forget To Put Sunscreen On
Nurses Reveal What They Look Like Before and After a 12-Hour Work Shift
This Reverse Ishihara Vision Test Only Works If You’re Colorblind
Professor Beats Incurable Brain Tumor Diagnosis Thanks to His Own Pioneering Treatment Against Cancer

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Poignant Video From Soccer Club Reminds Men To Check in on Their Friends’ Mental Health
Global Life Expectancy Is 6.2 Years Longer Than Before
World Happiness Report Releases 2024 List of “Happiest Countries in the World” and Finland Is #1 Again
Here’s Why Medieval Medicine Was Not as Bad as We Think
Study Finds That Dementia Rates Are Declining
Study Finds That Dancing Helps With Weight Loss and Also Improves Physical and Mental Health

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.