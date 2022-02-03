Home / Animals / Birds

Male Same-Sex Foster Penguins Are Proud Parents of an Adorable Newborn Chick

By Sara Barnes on February 3, 2022

Congratulations are in order for two male Humboldt penguins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York. After adopting an egg last year, Elmer and Lima—the same-sex foster couple—successfully incubated an egg and became parents to the new hatchling on January 1, 2022.

Elmer and Lima formed a “pair bond” for the current breeding season and are the first same-sex foster couple at the zoo. The fostering of eggs isn’t new, however, as the zoo has at least two pairs of penguins who have historically broken their fertilized eggs on accident. To give these eggs better odds at hatching, zookeepers swap in a dummy egg for the real one and give it to a pair to test their chance at incubation.

After Elmer and Lima paired up, they built a nest and defended their territory. This behavior made the zoo team decide to test their fostering abilities. It’s not easy. “Some pairs, when given a dummy egg, will sit on the nest but leave the egg to the side and not incubate it correctly, or they’ll fight for who is going to sit on it when,” explained Ted Fox, Zoo Director at Rosamond Gifford. “That’s how we evaluate who will be good foster parents—and Elmer and Lima were exemplary in every aspect of egg care.”

The two penguins took turns incubating the egg until it hatched. Since then, they have been brooding (warming) and feeding the chick. “At our first health check when the chick was five days old, it weighed 226 grams (8 ounces),” Fox said. “It continues to be brooded and cared for by both Elmer and Lima, who are doing a great job. And once they have experience doing this and continue to do it well, they will be considered to foster future eggs.”

Although Elmer and Lima are the first same-sex foster couple at the Syracuse zoo, their story isn’t unique to other institutions around the world. Zoos in Berlin and San Francisco also have male pairs of penguins.

Beyond incubating and hatching a chick, Rosamond Gifford Zoo sees the same-sex penguin couple as an example that the idea of “family” can mean many things and that non-traditional families also do an exceptional job of supporting a child and giving their full love and attention. “Elmer and Lima’s success at fostering,” Fox shared, “is one more story that our zoo can share to help people of all ages and backgrounds relate to animals.”

Congratulations are in order for penguins Elmer and Lima, a same-sex foster couple who successfully incubated their first chick at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

Franklin Park Zoo Welcome Its First Spotted Red River Hog Piglet

Orangutan Tries on Sunglasses After Tourist Accidentally Drops Them in Zoo Enclosure

Supermarket Adopts All Penguins From a Struggling Zoo to Help Save Them

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Young Opera Student in Audience Joins ‘La Traviata’ Encore Performance By Singing Tenor Part
Kind Man Rescues Wild Goose From Freezing to Death and Nurses It Back to Health
10-Year-Old Girl Survives 18 Hours in a Blizzard Thanks to the Warmth of a Stray Dog
2-Year-Old Who Looks Exactly Like Mirabel From ‘Encanto’ Excitedly Thinks She’s in the Movie
Dog Lost for Four Months Is Rescued From the Snow and Reunited With His Human
Lost Letter From WWII Soldier Finally Gets Delivered 76 Years Later

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman on a U.S. Quarter
Adorable 2-Year-Old Is Beyond Excited To See Himself Represented in Disney’s ‘Encanto’
Caring Lifeguards Carry a 95-Year-old Woman to the Beach Every Day of Her Vacation
Bread Truck Hands Out Hundreds of Loaves of Bread to Drivers Stuck in Traffic Jam On I-95
Hockey Fan Notices Cancerous Mole on Team Manager’s Neck and Saves His Life
Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of ‘The Matrix’ Salary to Charity for Cancer Research

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.