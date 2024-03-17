Last year, a video of construction workers filling a boy's toy truck with dirt from their excavator went viral. The internet absolutely adored the video because of its wholesome nature and the attitude of the adults involved, as they played along with the boy and performed a good deed that absolutely made his day. Recently, another video has surfaced of a separate set of outdoor laborers doing the same thing for a little boy.

The video starts with a young boy excitedly running up to a pair of construction workers with his yellow toy dump truck. The working men wave at him before a woman, who is presumably his mother, comes into the frame and pulls him back from the construction zone. Then, the boy waits with him mom on the sidelines as the construction workers carefully scoop up some dirt with their excavator and deposit it in the back of the toy dump truck. The boy watches, visibly overjoyed, as he gestures at the workers and jumps happily.

The video ends with the construction workers pushing the toy truck back towards the boy, as one of them bends down and shakes his hand. The boy's joy is contagious, and it's hard not to be filled with the same level of happiness as you watch the video. As one Redditor put it, “That kid will be on his deathbed telling that story to anyone who’ll listen. He will never forget that memory.”

A construction crew taking a break from their work decided to fill a little boy's toy dump truck with dirt from an excavator. Redditors were delighted by the wholesome video.

Comment

byu/Budget_Put1517 from discussion

inMadeMeSmile

Comment

byu/Budget_Put1517 from discussion

inMadeMeSmile

Comment

byu/Budget_Put1517 from discussion

inMadeMeSmile

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles :

Adorable 7-Year-Old Dances His Heart Out at Recital and Steals the Show

Best Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show

Firefighter Cuts a Hole in a Boy’s Toy Helmet So It Fits Over His Natural Hair

Woman on Airplane Quickly Crochets Beanie for Baby Watching Her Needlework During Flight