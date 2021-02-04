Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Miniature Dollhouse Cushions Meticulously Embroidered in Extraordinary Detail

By Emma Taggart on February 4, 2021
Miniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouse

Those who are skilled with a needle and thread are known to be pretty meticulous; however, Moscow-based Eugenia and Georgy of MiniArtHouse take precision stitching to the next level. The talented crafters create miniature dollhouse cushions, each decorated with elaborate embroidery designs. Each little pillow measures just 3.5 x 3.5 cm but is packed full of detail!

Creating dollhouse accessories is no easy feat, as the craft requires a steady hand and plenty of patience. Eugenia and Georgy certainly seem to have what it takes though. Their colorfully stitched pillows are made at a scale of 1:12, but the tiny canvas is just about the right size for the artists’ embroidery designs. From pretty floral patterns to elaborate peacock motifs, each image is produced using an array of embroidery stitches in countless cotton colors.

When they aren’t crafting tiny pillows, Eugenia and Georgy create other adorable items for dollhouses. Their Etsy shop includes miniature food, tiny paintings, scaled-down ceramics, and even pocked-sized Christmas trees.

Check out some of Eugenia and Georgy’s dollhouse pillows below and find even more from their portfolio on Etsy.

Eugenia and Georgy of MiniArtHouse create tiny embroidered pillows for dollhouses.

Miniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouse

Each miniature cushion measures just 3.5 x 3.5 cm but is packed with as much detail as a life-size one!

Miniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseMiniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseMiniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseMiniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseMiniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseMiniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseMiniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseMiniature Embroidered Pillows by MiniArtHouseDollhouse Cushions by MiniArtHouseDollhouse Cushions by MiniArtHouseDollhouse Cushions by MiniArtHouseDollhouse Cushions by MiniArtHouseDollhouse Cushions by MiniArtHouseDollhouse Cushions by MiniArtHouseDollhouse Cushions by MiniArtHouse

When they aren't stitching pillows, the talented crafters are making tiny artworks, fire screens, and embroidery hoops.

Embroidered Dollhouse Accessories by MiniArtHouseEmbroidered Dollhouse Accessories by MiniArtHouseEmbroidered Dollhouse Accessories by MiniArtHouseEmbroidered Dollhouse Accessories by MiniArtHouseEmbroidered Dollhouse Accessories by MiniArtHouseMiniArtHouse: Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MiniArtHouse.

