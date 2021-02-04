Miniature Dollhouse Cushions Meticulously Embroidered in Extraordinary Detail

Those who are skilled with a needle and thread are known to be pretty meticulous; however, Moscow-based Eugenia and Georgy of MiniArtHouse take precision stitching to the next level. The talented crafters create miniature dollhouse cushions, each decorated with elaborate embroidery designs. Each little pillow measures just 3.5 x 3.5 cm but is packed full of detail!

Creating dollhouse accessories is no easy feat, as the craft requires a steady hand and plenty of patience. Eugenia and Georgy certainly seem to have what it takes though. Their colorfully stitched pillows are made at a scale of 1:12, but the tiny canvas is just about the right size for the artists’ embroidery designs. From pretty floral patterns to elaborate peacock motifs, each image is produced using an array of embroidery stitches in countless cotton colors.

When they aren’t crafting tiny pillows, Eugenia and Georgy create other adorable items for dollhouses. Their Etsy shop includes miniature food, tiny paintings, scaled-down ceramics, and even pocked-sized Christmas trees.

Check out some of Eugenia and Georgy’s dollhouse pillows below and find even more from their portfolio on Etsy.

Eugenia and Georgy of MiniArtHouse create tiny embroidered pillows for dollhouses.

Each miniature cushion measures just 3.5 x 3.5 cm but is packed with as much detail as a life-size one!

When they aren't stitching pillows, the talented crafters are making tiny artworks, fire screens, and embroidery hoops.

MiniArtHouse: Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MiniArtHouse.

Related Articles:

Japanese Artist Crafts Miniature Antique Dollhouse Furniture by Hand

Exquisitely Detailed Dollhouses Document 300 Years of British Domestic Life

11 Must-Have Embroidery Supplies to Buy If You’re Going to Start Stitching

Ultimate Guide to Embroidery: How It Started and How You Can Get Started Today