Home / Art / Sculpture

Meet the Wacky, Whimsical, and Playful Sculptures of En Iwamura

By Eva Baron on September 29, 2025
Installation view from En Iwamura's "Mask" exhibition, held at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

Installation view of “En Iwamura: Mask,” at Ross+Kramer in New York, NY, held in January 2025.

When En Iwamura is in his studio and finally reaches a flow, time passes as quickly as the speed of light. That’s why he believes that spontaneity is at the heart of his practice, which primarily—but not only—revolves around ceramic sculptures. Over time, the Shigaraki-based artist has assembled a whimsical cast of sculpted characters, each bearing playful expressions, unexpected forms, and decadent textures.

“With paper, digital media, sand, wood, metal, and ceramics, I always try to understand how I can play and relate with them as an artist and a person who likes to make art,” Iwamura tells My Modern Met. “For me, the most important thing in the studio is whether I can enjoy or focus on what I do. When I can enjoy, my time at the studio feels fast.”

If his eccentric and charming aesthetic is any indication, Iwamura must enjoy his creative process more often than not. As viewers, encountering his work is equally delightful, where engaging with these objects for longer periods of time reveals all of their hidden grooves and rich gradients. There’s a timelessness to these details, one that almost feels ancient and preexisting. That quality is thanks in no small part to Iwamura’s straightforward visual language.

“I use the most basic and simple techniques with ceramics,” he admits. “I have no special tools or secret methods. I just do the same thing as ancient people. When I see my work for the first time from a distance, I start to think of these sculptures as unfamiliar artifacts made by an unknown person or culture.”

For Iwamura, sculpture emerges naturally and in the moment, arising from his movements as much as from his mind. Perhaps nothing encapsulates that better than his solo exhibition, Mask, at Ross+Kramer earlier this year, featuring dozens of strange yet alluring figures. These sculptures all possess a rare fluidity, betraying Iwamura’s spontaneous and lighthearted perspective.

“Since what I do is simple and ordinary, I can play with and create sculptures as I would a doodle,” the artist explains. “I usually don’t have a sketch or plan before jumping to clay. The shape appears in the process of building, starting with one line and expanding it until I recover the form.”

Ease and flexibility have always been important to Iwamura. After all, he says he was heavily influenced by his parents and their artist friends growing up, describing them as “funny” and “knowledgeable.”

“My siblings and I loved visiting galleries, museums, and my parent’s or their friends’s exhibitions,” Iwamura recalls. “For me, it was so natural to be inspired by them, all these cool artists.”

As for how Iwamura views his own work: “You can feel that my art is cute, scary, familiar, unfamiliar, fun, boring, or many other opposing emotions. That juxtaposition is one of the things I really want to achieve and play with.”

To learn more about the artist, visit En Iwamura’s website and follow him on Instagram.

For years, En Iwamura has been assembling a whimsical cast of ceramic figures, each bearing playful expressions, unexpected forms, and rich textures.

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Blue Mask (Geometry),” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Stacking Neighbor,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Red Mask,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Yellow Mask,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Stacking Neighbor,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Stacking Neighbor,” 2024

For the Shigaraki-based artist, nothing is more important in his creative process than spontaneity and joy, as is reflected in his fluid and lighthearted sculptures.

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Pink Mask (Beret),” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Stacking Neighbor,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Black Mask (Crack),” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

Detail, “Neo Jomon: Black Mask (Crack),” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Blue Mask (Cloud),” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Blue Mask,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Orange Mask (Gingko),” 2024

Aside from ceramics, Iwamura also works with paper, wood, metal, digital media, and more.

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Green Mask,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Stacking Neighbor,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Black/White Mask,” 2024

Playful ceramic sculpture created by En Iwamura for his solo exhibition, "Mask," at Ross+Kramer in January 2025

“Neo Jomon: Stacking Neighbor,” 2024

En Iwamura: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by En Iwamura and Ross+Kramer Gallery. Quotes have been edited for clarity.

Related Articles:

Artist’s Vibrant Watch Collection Is a Playful Reminder To Keep Dreaming

Playful Exhibition Showcases the Secret (and Mischievous) Lives of Pets

Artist’s Decade-Worth of Sculptures Imagine Ordinary Objects Colorfully Reclaimed by Nature

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn How the Largest Art Car on the 2025 Burning Man Playa Came to Life in the Desert [Interview]
Artist Uses Salvaged Materials To Create Life-Size Sculptures That Explore Dual Identities [Interview]
Artist’s Decade-Worth of Sculptures Imagine Ordinary Objects Colorfully Reclaimed by Nature
Serpentine Feather Sculptures Are One Part of Kate MccGwire’s Incredible 25-Year Retrospective
Bourbon and Glassblowing Unite in New Chihuly Exhibition at Sprawling Kentucky Distillery
Clay and Machinery Merge in Poignant Sculptures of Endangered Species [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Preserves Both the Past and Future With Intricately Layered Glass Sculptures
Artist Draws From Architecture and Biology To Create Ceramic Homes for Bugs To Live in [Interview]
Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculpture Made of Delicately Stacked Steel Rings
Stunning Sculptures Made From Scrap Metal Highlight the Creative Beauty of Being Resourceful
Life-Sized Wire Mesh Animal Sculptures Roam the Galleries of a German Museum
Thousands of Tiny Vases Come Together To Form Monumental Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.