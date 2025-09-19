Artist’s Vibrant Watch Collection Is a Playful Reminder To Keep Dreaming

There are plenty of words to describe Yinka Ilori’s design ethos, but “vibrant” might just be at the top of the list. The artist’s newest collaboration with Swiss brand MB&F fits that definition perfectly, embodying the bold colors and playful forms that have come to reflect his practice. Created for MB&F’s M.A.D.Editions line, Ilori’s Grow Your Dreams series reimagines the wristwatch not just as a practical tool, but as an exciting statement piece.

“Nature has always been a place where I feel free and creative. It gives me the space to dream and let my imagination run,” the British-Nigerian designer tells My Modern Met. “That feeling really inspired Grow Your Dreams.”

That source material is made abundantly clear across the collection. All of the watches blossom with monstera-like leaves, trees, and other organic motifs, all of which are peppered across their faces, wristbands, and dials. For Ilori, these natural elements aren’t simply for the sake of aesthetics. They also trace how dreams evolve, from tiny seedlings to monumental blooms.

“The idea behind the collection is that our dreams are like seeds. They need care, belief, and time to grow,” Ilori explains. “You’ll see that idea come through in the designs, with little details like leaves and trees. They’re reminders of growth, hope, and potential.”

In their optimistic color palettes and lively patterns, Grow Your Dreams seamlessly complements Ilori’s previous projects. Given his past collaborations and aesthetic choices, it almost comes as a surprise that these are the first watches that the artist has ever designed.

“Designing a watch was totally new for me, as I’m usually working on a much bigger scale, so shifting to something this small and detailed was a real change,” Ilori says. “The tricky part was figuring out how to tell a story in such a tiny space, but that’s actually what made it fun.”

Grow Your Dreams is full of surprising and clever details. The collection name, for instance, is subtly engraved on the faces of the watches, while their crowns bear three leaves pointing inward. Individual colorways are as intricate as they are intentional, with playful variations even in the watch’s most hidden and minuscule areas.

“I love them all for different reasons,” Ilori says of the watch colorways. “But if I had to choose, I’m naturally drawn to warmer tones, so the red design definitely stands out for me. There’s something bold and optimistic about it that really speaks to the spirit of the collection.”

Above all, though, Ilori hopes that his watches serve as an ideal metaphor for how much time dreams can take to fulfill. That’s precisely why he believes they’re worth waiting for.

“Dreams don’t happen overnight. They need care, patience, and belief,” he emphasizes. “This collection is really about that whole journey, the ups, the downs, and everything in between. Hopefully, when people wear these pieces, it gives them a little reminder to keep going and keep putting energy into the things that matter to them.”

Yinka Ilori’s new watch collection, Grow Your Dreams, perfectly embodies the designer’s vibrant aesthetic.

A collaboration with Swiss brand MB&F, Grow Your Dreams captures how, like a seedling, dreams take time to mature and blossom.

Yinka Ilori: Website | Instagram

MB&F: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yinka Ilori Studio and MB&F.

