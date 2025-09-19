Home / Design / Style

Artist’s Vibrant Watch Collection Is a Playful Reminder To Keep Dreaming

By Eva Baron on September 19, 2025

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

There are plenty of words to describe Yinka Ilori’s design ethos, but “vibrant” might just be at the top of the list. The artist’s newest collaboration with Swiss brand MB&F fits that definition perfectly, embodying the bold colors and playful forms that have come to reflect his practice. Created for MB&F’s M.A.D.Editions line, Ilori’s Grow Your Dreams series reimagines the wristwatch not just as a practical tool, but as an exciting statement piece.

“Nature has always been a place where I feel free and creative. It gives me the space to dream and let my imagination run,” the British-Nigerian designer tells My Modern Met. “That feeling really inspired Grow Your Dreams.”

That source material is made abundantly clear across the collection. All of the watches blossom with monstera-like leaves, trees, and other organic motifs, all of which are peppered across their faces, wristbands, and dials. For Ilori, these natural elements aren’t simply for the sake of aesthetics. They also trace how dreams evolve, from tiny seedlings to monumental blooms.

“The idea behind the collection is that our dreams are like seeds. They need care, belief, and time to grow,” Ilori explains. “You’ll see that idea come through in the designs, with little details like leaves and trees. They’re reminders of growth, hope, and potential.”

In their optimistic color palettes and lively patterns, Grow Your Dreams seamlessly complements Ilori’s previous projects. Given his past collaborations and aesthetic choices, it almost comes as a surprise that these are the first watches that the artist has ever designed.

“Designing a watch was totally new for me, as I’m usually working on a much bigger scale, so shifting to something this small and detailed was a real change,” Ilori says. “The tricky part was figuring out how to tell a story in such a tiny space, but that’s actually what made it fun.”

Grow Your Dreams is full of surprising and clever details. The collection name, for instance, is subtly engraved on the faces of the watches, while their crowns bear three leaves pointing inward. Individual colorways are as intricate as they are intentional, with playful variations even in the watch’s most hidden and minuscule areas.

“I love them all for different reasons,” Ilori says of the watch colorways. “But if I had to choose, I’m naturally drawn to warmer tones, so the red design definitely stands out for me. There’s something bold and optimistic about it that really speaks to the spirit of the collection.”

Above all, though, Ilori hopes that his watches serve as an ideal metaphor for how much time dreams can take to fulfill. That’s precisely why he believes they’re worth waiting for.

“Dreams don’t happen overnight. They need care, patience, and belief,” he emphasizes. “This collection is really about that whole journey, the ups, the downs, and everything in between. Hopefully, when people wear these pieces, it gives them a little reminder to keep going and keep putting energy into the things that matter to them.”

Yinka Ilori’s new watch collection, Grow Your Dreams, perfectly embodies the designer’s vibrant aesthetic.

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

"Grow Your Dreams" Watch Collection by Yinka Ilori

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

A collaboration with Swiss brand MB&F, Grow Your Dreams captures how, like a seedling, dreams take time to mature and blossom.

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

Yinka Ilori's "Grow Your Dreams" watch collection, produced in collaboration with MB&F's "M.A.D.Editions" line

Yinka Ilori: Website | Instagram
MB&F: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yinka Ilori Studio and MB&F.

Related Articles:

Book This Artisan-Designed Suite in Mexico Celebrating the Country’s Crafts and Culture

Unconventional NYC Flower Market Invites You To Build a Bouquet of Plush Blooms

Luxury Jeweler Launches a New Sparkling Timepiece Inspired by a Tin of Caviar

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Oscar de la Renta’s Dramatic Gowns Transform Stained Glass Into Haute Couture
Adobe’s Digital Dress Wows as It Changes Patterns and Colors
Dolce & Gabbana Takes Over Rome With Three Over-the-Top Events Celebrating Handcrafted Fashion
Couture Dress Is Alive and Glows in the Dark Thanks to Millions of Microalgae
Giorgio Armani Has Staged His Most Intimate Exhibition Yet in Milan
Met Gala 2025: The Most Tailored, Dapper, and Dandy Red Carpet Looks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Engineers Develop T-Rex Leather Handbags Made From Dinosaur DNA
Ukrainian Man Experiencing Homelessness Becomes Unexpected Style Icon
Trendy, Pointy Shoes From the Middle Ages Confirm the Old Adage That Beauty—or at Least Fashion—Is Pain
Takashi Murakami Teams up With MLB to Release Limited Edition LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs Collections
These ‘Great Wave’ Penny Loafers Let You Flaunt an Iconic Piece of Art History With Every Step You Take
The Louvre’s First-Ever Fashion Exhibition Is a Sprawling Ode to Haute Couture’s Lavish History

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.