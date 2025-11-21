LEGO Fan Builds Epic Recreation of Erebor, the Lonely Mountain From ‘The Hobbit’

A Germany-based LEGO mega-fan known as DrBricksDanki has recently completed his biggest and most complex build yet—a recreation of Erebor, aka the Lonely Mountain from The Hobbit.

Made from approximately 150,000 LEGO pieces, the epic Erebor model took around 30 days to complete. DrBricksDanki didn’t spare a single detail, though. His towering brick-built mountain features the massive Gate of Erebor at its center, hidden caves throughout the rocky slopes, a flowing river, and countless mini-figures posed as battle-ready dwarves, elves, orcs, and even the red dragon Smaug. The entire build stands as a tribute to the climactic events of the Battle of the Five Armies.

DrBricksDanki posted his build progress each day, showing how he brought his creation to life, step by step. In one video, he reveals how he cleverly repurposed LEGO’s Bonsai Tree set to create a couple of unique Ent figures. The LEGO expert even created large dwarven guard statues, posed guarding the front gates.

Check out DrBricksDanki’s incredible LEGO Erebor in the videos below and find more on TikTok and Instagram.

