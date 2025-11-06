Home / Wedding

Elijah Wood Makes Surprise Appearance at Couple’s Hobbiton Wedding

By Emma Taggart on November 6, 2025
@hobbitontours An unforgettable wedding in The Shire… #hobbiton ♬ original sound – Hobbiton Movie Set

For couple Sharik and Jessica Burgess-Stride, the Hobbiton Movie Set in Waikato, New Zealand, made the perfect place to tie the knot. But their big day was made even more special when Frodo himself, aka Elijah Wood, showed up unexpectedly just as they exchanged their vows in the heart of the Shire.

The Rotorua-based newlyweds are huge fans of both Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, and Sharik has even visited the Hobbiton Movie Set over five times. A viral video shows how the couple and their guests fully embrace the theme, dressing up as Hobbits for the ceremony. Even the celebrant wore a costume for the occasion. The video captures a humble Wood spontaneously “crashing” the wedding after the photographer encouraged him to go over and say hello.

“We were just finishing the signing of the paperwork when all of a sudden Elijah Wood started to walk down the aisle,” reveals Sharik. “At first I thought, ‘Nah that’s not him,’ then, ‘Oh sh**, it is him.’” The surprised new husband adds, “He shook our hands and said congratulations, and stuck around for a few photos before he left on a tour—he was there with a group of people.”

The special moment was posted on the Hobbiton Movie Set’s social media channels, where other fans commented on how magical the encounter was. One person joked, “Should have asked him to be the ring-bearer,” while another said, “That’s like getting married in a church and Jesus walks in.”

Watch the “preciousss” moment in the video above.

Sharik and Jessica Burgess-Stride’s wedding at the Hobbiton Movie Set became even more magical when Frodo himself, Elijah Wood, unexpectedly showed up.

@hobbitontours Replying to @VowsWowsandWTF?! ♬ A Very Respectable Hobbit (Bonus Track) – Howard Shore

Sources: Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood crashes couple’s Hobbiton wedding; An unforgettable wedding in The Shire

Hobbiton Movie Set: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
