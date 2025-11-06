Elijah Wood Makes Surprise Appearance at Couple’s Hobbiton Wedding

For couple Sharik and Jessica Burgess-Stride, the Hobbiton Movie Set in Waikato, New Zealand, made the perfect place to tie the knot. But their big day was made even more special when Frodo himself, aka Elijah Wood, showed up unexpectedly just as they exchanged their vows in the heart of the Shire.

The Rotorua-based newlyweds are huge fans of both Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, and Sharik has even visited the Hobbiton Movie Set over five times. A viral video shows how the couple and their guests fully embrace the theme, dressing up as Hobbits for the ceremony. Even the celebrant wore a costume for the occasion. The video captures a humble Wood spontaneously “crashing” the wedding after the photographer encouraged him to go over and say hello.

“We were just finishing the signing of the paperwork when all of a sudden Elijah Wood started to walk down the aisle,” reveals Sharik. “At first I thought, ‘Nah that’s not him,’ then, ‘Oh sh**, it is him.’” The surprised new husband adds, “He shook our hands and said congratulations, and stuck around for a few photos before he left on a tour—he was there with a group of people.”

The special moment was posted on the Hobbiton Movie Set’s social media channels, where other fans commented on how magical the encounter was. One person joked, “Should have asked him to be the ring-bearer,” while another said, “That’s like getting married in a church and Jesus walks in.”

