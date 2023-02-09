LEGO Unveils Rivendell, the Largest ‘Lord of the Rings’ Set With 6,167 Pieces

Fans of Lord of the Rings will now be able to recreate one of the most recognizable settings from the book and movie franchise. Toy company LEGO recently announced its newest addition to the LEGO Icons series—a 6,167-piece set of Rivendell, the fictional Elven town in Middle-Earth—based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantastical series. Featuring a whole cast of minifigures and an array of recognizable scenes, it is LEGO's largest Lord of the Rings set so far.

The finished model structure is instantly recognizable from the movie trilogy. Within the large forest-dwelling, builders will find numerous parts depicted in the films, including the Council Ring, where the members of the Fellowship discuss how to destroy the ring; the bedroom where Frodo recovers after his pass with the Ringwraiths; as well as Elrond's study. There are also many diverse architectural elements like the towers, gazebo, trees, and even a bridge that goes over the river.

Of course, no LEGO set is complete without minifigures and the Rivendell comes with 15 key characters: Gandalf the Grey, Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck, Peregrin “Pippin” Took, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Aragorn, Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, Gloin, and other elves. Due to the scope of the set, it is recommended for people aged 18 and over. When completed, the set measures 15 inches high, 29.5 inches wide, and 19.5 inches deep.

The Rivendell set will be available on LEGO's website for $499.99 on March 8, 2023. VIP members will have early access to the model staring on March 5, 2023.

h/t: [Gizmodo, IGN]

All images via LEGO.

