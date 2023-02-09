Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Unveils Rivendell, the Largest ‘Lord of the Rings’ Set With 6,167 Pieces

By Margherita Cole on February 9, 2023
LEGO Rivendell Set

Fans of Lord of the Rings will now be able to recreate one of the most recognizable settings from the book and movie franchise. Toy company LEGO recently announced its newest addition to the LEGO Icons series—a 6,167-piece set of Rivendell, the fictional Elven town in Middle-Earth—based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantastical series. Featuring a whole cast of minifigures and an array of recognizable scenes, it is LEGO's largest Lord of the Rings set so far.

The finished model structure is instantly recognizable from the movie trilogy. Within the large forest-dwelling, builders will find numerous parts depicted in the films, including the Council Ring, where the members of the Fellowship discuss how to destroy the ring; the bedroom where Frodo recovers after his pass with the Ringwraiths; as well as Elrond's study. There are also many diverse architectural elements like the towers, gazebo, trees, and even a bridge that goes over the river.

Of course, no LEGO set is complete without minifigures and the Rivendell comes with 15 key characters: Gandalf the Grey, Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck, Peregrin “Pippin” Took, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Aragorn, Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, Gloin, and other elves. Due to the scope of the set, it is recommended for people aged 18 and over. When completed, the set measures 15 inches high, 29.5 inches wide, and 19.5 inches deep.

The Rivendell set will be available on LEGO's website for $499.99 on March 8, 2023. VIP members will have early access to the model staring on March 5, 2023.

LEGO is releasing its largest Lord of the Rings set yet.

LEGO Rivendell SetLEGO Rivendell Set

The 6,167-piece set depicts Rivendell, the Elven town in Middle-Earth.

LEGO Rivendell SetLEGO Rivendell Set

It includes 15 minifigures, including the likes of Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Samwise Gamgee, Legolas, and Aragorn.

LEGO Rivendell SetLEGO Rivendell Set

Fans will be able to recreate key parts of the fictional setting, such as the Council Ring, Frodo's bedroom, and Elrond's study.

LEGO Rivendell SetLEGO Rivendell Set

The Rivendell set will be available for LEGO VIP members starting March 5,  and the public on March 8, 2023.

LEGO Rivendell SetLEGO Rivendell SetLEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Gizmodo, IGN]

All images via LEGO.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
