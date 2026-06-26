Es Devlin’s Rotating Library at Castle Howard Celebrates 300 Years of British Architecture

If you’re a Bridgerton fan, you might recognize the location of Es Devlin’s latest installation. The internationally renowned artist and designer recently created the Library of the Four Winds, a new public sculpture in the Temple of the Four Winds at Castle Howard featuring a central, rotating sculpture made up of hundreds of books.

The Library of Four Winds is part of a year-long celebration marking the 300th anniversary of the death of Sir John Vanbrugh (1664–1726), the visionary architect behind Castle Howard, one of the UK’s most celebrated country houses. To honor his legacy, the castle is hosting a series of exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks, and performances throughout the year.

The Temple of Four Winds was originally a space used for refreshments and reading, and Devlin has carried that spirit into her installation. At the heart of the Temple, the artist’s rotating library slowly revolves beneath the dome, while a mirrored base reflects the sculpture, making it appear twice as high.

The books come from Devlin’s personal library and feature her own handwritten notes, while a soundscape of the artist reading selected passages fills the space. The installation also celebrates the National Year of Reading. “The sculpture reads aloud from 250 of the books that have most influenced me,” reveals Devlin. “It draws on Vanbrugh’s dedication to literature, architecture, and political activism within his final architectural masterpiece.”

Around the room, tables laid with a selection of books invite visitors to sit and read. Devlin also offers drawing workshops in the space each week.

The Library of Four Winds is on view until September 27, 2026. Find out more on the Castle Howard website.

The Library of the Four Winds by Es Devlin at Castle Howard displays a rotating sculpture featuring hundreds of books.

The books come from Devlin’s personal library and feature her own handwritten notes, while a soundscape of the artist reading selected passages fills the space.

The exhibition is part of a year-long celebration marking the 300th anniversary of the death of Sir John Vanbrugh (1664–1726), the visionary architect behind Castle Howard.

Es Devlin: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Es Devlin / Bolton & Quinn.