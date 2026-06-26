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Es Devlin’s Rotating Library at Castle Howard Celebrates 300 Years of British Architecture

By Emma Taggart on June 26, 2026

Library of the Four Winds by Es Devlin

If you’re a Bridgerton fan, you might recognize the location of Es Devlin’s latest installation. The internationally renowned artist and designer recently created the Library of the Four Winds, a new public sculpture in the Temple of the Four Winds at Castle Howard featuring a central, rotating sculpture made up of hundreds of books.

The Library of Four Winds is part of a year-long celebration marking the 300th anniversary of the death of Sir John Vanbrugh (1664–1726), the visionary architect behind Castle Howard, one of the UK’s most celebrated country houses. To honor his legacy, the castle is hosting a series of exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks, and performances throughout the year.

The Temple of Four Winds was originally a space used for refreshments and reading, and Devlin has carried that spirit into her installation. At the heart of the Temple, the artist’s rotating library slowly revolves beneath the dome, while a mirrored base reflects the sculpture, making it appear twice as high.

The books come from Devlin’s personal library and feature her own handwritten notes, while a soundscape of the artist reading selected passages fills the space. The installation also celebrates the National Year of Reading. “The sculpture reads aloud from 250 of the books that have most influenced me,” reveals Devlin. “It draws on Vanbrugh’s dedication to literature, architecture, and political activism within his final architectural masterpiece.”

Around the room, tables laid with a selection of books invite visitors to sit and read. Devlin also offers drawing workshops in the space each week.

The Library of Four Winds is on view until September 27, 2026. Find out more on the Castle Howard website.

The Library of the Four Winds by Es Devlin at Castle Howard displays a rotating sculpture featuring hundreds of books.

Library of the Four Winds by Es Devlin

The books come from Devlin’s personal library and feature her own handwritten notes, while a soundscape of the artist reading selected passages fills the space.

Library of the Four Winds by Es Devlin

Library of the Four Winds by Es Devlin

The exhibition is part of a year-long celebration marking the 300th anniversary of the death of Sir John Vanbrugh (1664–1726), the visionary architect behind Castle Howard.

Library of the Four Winds by Es Devlin

Es Devlin: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Es Devlin / Bolton & Quinn.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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