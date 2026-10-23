Es Devlin’s London Retrospective Has a Rotating Rainbow Library of 2,000 Books

British artist and designer Es Devlin is known for creating imaginative worlds where sculpture, stage design, music, literature, and light come together. In celebration of her 30-year career, the Es Devlin: Other Worlds retrospective at The Design Museum in London features artworks, installations, and film, making it her largest solo exhibition to date.

The immersive showcase includes Devlin’s mesmerizing Infinite Library, a rotating 26-foot-wide triangular shelf housing more than 2,000 books. The collection was built from the artist’s own library as well as donations from Penguin Random House UK. The more than 2,000 volumes are arranged by color, creating a stunning rainbow display reflected in the mirror below. After the exhibition, the books will be donated to local charities in support of the National Year of Reading 2026.

The show also includes a detailed replica of Devlin’s London studio, complete with her books, objects, and maquettes. A wall installation, titled Archive Unboxed, showcases early sketches, paintings, collages, diaries, and prints created during her school, university, and art college years, as well as work produced throughout her career.

Visitors will also find a fresh take on Come Home Again, Devlin’s sculptural tribute to endangered wildlife made from recycled steel. Reimagined in a new arrangement, the installation reflects the artist’s love of creating dreamlike spaces that evolve and take on new forms.

Central to the exhibition is a large-scale circular display called 30-Year Desk. The installation was created specifically for the gallery and brings together references to Devlin’s set designs for The Lehman Trilogy (2018) and Forest of Us, presented in Miami in 2021, as well as her work on the London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, and kinetic stage sculptures designed for concert tours by some of the world’s most celebrated musicians.

Viewed together, these projects offer insight into the evolution of Devlin’s fascinating practice and the recurring themes that run throughout her work.

Visit Es Devlin: Other Worlds at the Design Museum in London until April 4, 2027.

The Es Devlin: Other Worlds retrospective exhibition at the London Design Museum celebrates the artist’s 30-year career.

The immersive showcase includes Devlin’s mesmerizing Infinite Library, a rotating 26-foot-wide triangular shelf housing more than 2,000 books.

Central to the exhibition is a large-scale circular display called 30-Year Desk, featuring highlights from Devlin’s celebrated stage designs

Visitors will also find a fresh take on Come Home Again, Devlin’s sculptural tribute to endangered wildlife.

It’s made entirely of recycled steel and features countless pencil drawings of wildlife.

Plus, a wall installation, titled Archive Unboxed, showcases Devlin’s early sketches, paintings, collages, and diaries.

Exhibition Information :

Es Devlin

Es Devlin: Other Worlds

2 October 2026 – 4 April 2027

The Design Museum London

224-238 Kensington High St, London W8 6AG, UK

Es Devlin: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Es Devlin / London Design Museum.