The teamLab Forest Fukuoka museum by Tokyo-based art collective teamLab is a one-of-a-kind space that invites you to immerse yourself in a digital wonderland. Opening Nov. 21, Catching and Collecting Extinct Forest is the collective’s latest interactive artwork. Its permanent installation features a mythical forest inhabited by various animals that respond to the actions of visitors.

The new educational experience is based on the concept of “Catch, Collect, Research.” Visitors are invited to explore the digital forest and use their smartphone cameras to spot the virtual animals and launch a virtual “Research Eye” to “capture” them. Each creature is then added to their digital collection book, where they can learn more about it. Participants can also release animals back into the forest by swiping them towards a location on their screen. Alternatively, they can also throw a virtual “Research Net” onto the floor and work together to herd animals into it, adding them to their collections.

The Extinct Forest is home to a variety of extinct animals, but it isn’t always easy to catch them. As visitors approach or touch them, the creatures can react by either running away or turning to face them.

Check out footage of the magical Catching and Collecting Extinct Forest installation below, and learn about the art collective behind this immersive experience on teamLab’s website.

teamLab’s new Catching and Collecting Extinct Forest installation invites visitors to interact with virtual forest animals and learn about them.

Exhibition Information :

teamLab

Catching and Collecting Extinct Forest

November 21, 2026 – Permanent

teamLab Forest Fukuoka

Japan, 〒810-0065 Fukuoka, Chuo Ward, Jigyohama, 2 Chome−2−6 5F BOSS E・ZO FUKUOK

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.