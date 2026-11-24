Artist Refik Anadol is known around the world for his pioneering work highlighting the use of generative AI in art. Despite the tech-forward components of his practice, his creations continue to engage with the natural world and more traditional techniques. This balance is at the heart of The Forest Remembers: Winds of Yawanawa, a collaboration between Anadol and the Yawanawa people of the Brazilian Amazon, to be showcased at Art Basel Miami Beach.

The project, presented as part of Zero 10, Art Basel’s initiative for art of the digital era, builds on the 2023 collaboration between the Yawanawa and Anadol. The presentation features the original artworks by Yawanawa artists Nawashahu and Mukashahu alongside three new canvases and the 1,000 digital works Anadol created around these creatives’ compositions.

Anadol’s works will be featured in an installation comprising 12 towering screens. Meanwhile, Nawashahu and Mukashahu’s physical artworks will be presented beside the digital displays, engaging in a creative dialogue about tradition, creativity, and the future of art.

The event also includes the limited release of new collector’s prints. There are 25 numbered sets, each featuring high-resolution reproductions of the original drawings and paintings by Nawashahu and Mukashahu. “In the paintings,” the Yawanawa sisters share, “every stroke carries the strength of our ancestry, the beauty of nature, and the magic of our spiritual world.”

In addition to shining a light on Yawanawa heritage, proceeds from the project will continue to support Indigenous-led initiatives through Instituto Nixiwaka across the Yawanawa territory. This includes cultural preservation and community infrastructure projects in several villages, helping their communities and uplifting future generations.

“For us, the forest is not a resource, it is a living being that we are a part of,” says Chief Biraci Brasil Nixiwaka Yawanawa, president of Instituto Nixiwaka. “Through this work with Refik, our art and our spirituality have found new ways to travel, carrying the voice of our ancestors into new worlds.”

As for Anadol, he is aware of the conversations around AI in art, but hopes to inspire a more nuanced vision around it. “People think AI can take over the world and create problems,” he says. “But AI can also be used to connect cultures and create visibility.”

The Forest Remembers: Winds of Yawanawa, presented by Scorpios in collaboration with HOFA Gallery and Instituto Nixiwaka, will be on view at Art Basel Miami Beach 2026. VIP Previews are on Dec. 2–3, with the public displays running Dec. 4–6. To learn more, plan your visit, and book your tickets, visit Art Basel’s website.

The Forest Remembers: Winds of Yawanawa, a collaboration between artist Refik Anadol and Yawanawa artists will be showcased at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Refik Anadol: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Emma-Louise O'Neill/ELO Brands.