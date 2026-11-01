Home / Art / Installation

Light Is Both the Subject and Medium in This Room-Sized Installation by James Turrell

By Regina Sienra on November 1, 2026
Blue sea sky by James Turrell

Photo: Oriol Tarridas

In art, light usually serves other elements; it’s rarely the star of the show. Artist James Turrell has devoted his career to celebrating light in its purest form, earning him the nickname “master of light.” His latest endeavor, titled Blue Sea Sky, took over Superblue, an experimental art space in Miami.

Blue Sea Sky gives light the rare chance to shine on its own—literally. This room-sized installation filled the space with color, bathing visitors in shades that run through the entire rainbow. It’s as if, by isolating the hues that happen around us, the artist has shared his view on how striking light can be by its own right; not only in the intensity of the color, but in the mere miracle that our eyes are able to take it in.

At the same time, the artwork is also a tribute to Miami’s vibrant panoramas. From deep ocean blues to palm greens to the pink of neon lights, Blue Sea Sky paints an abstract landscape where “The Magic City” is represented not by its architecture and nature, but by the colors that make it all up.

This type of installation is known as a ganzfeld, which means “complete field” in German. The term refers to perceptual overload, triggering a physical reaction in our bodies. Turrell’s fascination with these responses dates back to his early training as a pilot, where he spent long hours alone looking at vast expanses, followed by academic studies in perceptual psychology.

“James Turrell is undoubtedly the most influential figure in experiential art,” Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst, co-founder and chief curator of Superblue, said in a statement. “A leading proponent of the Light and Space movement in the 1960s, his investigations into the psychology of perception have profoundly influenced a generation of artists who create art as immersive experiences.”

Blue Sea Sky brings people together in a shared experience of immersion in pure color, pushing the limits of human perception,” Dent-Brocklehurst added. “It’s difficult to speak about Turrell without including one of his own wonderful quotes. Of the many, the following is perhaps my favorite: ‘In an age of consumerism and materialism, I traffic in blue sky and colored air.’ – James Turrell.”

To stay up to date on upcoming presentations by Turrell and other creatives at this art venue, follow Superblue Miami on Instagram.

James Turrell gives light the rare chance to shine on its own in his installation Blue Sea Sky.

Blue sea sky by James Turrell

Photo: Andrea Mora, AMOarts

Blue sea sky by James Turrell

Photo: Oriol Tarridas

This room-sized installation filled the space with color, bathing visitors in shades that run through the rainbow.

Blue sea sky by James Turrell

Photo: Oriol Tarridas

It’s as if, by isolating the hues around us, the artist has shared his view of how striking light can be on its own.

Blue sea sky by James Turrell

Photo: Andrea Mora, AMOarts

Blue sea sky by James Turrell

Photo: Andrea Mora, AMOarts

Superblue Miami: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carma Connected.

Related Articles:

Hundreds of Floating Porcelain Bowls Turn Water Into Music in Outdoor Athens Installation

Tile Installation in Mexican Restaurant Faithfully Depicts the Mountainous Landscape Outside

Step Inside Luke Gerram’s Giant Pollen Grain Installation To See London Through a Bee’s Eyes

Giant Oyster-Shaped Installation Made of Recycled Shells Pops Up on Governors Island

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Art Installation With Live Human as Sculptures Seems To Break the Laws of Physics
Golden Serpent Sculpture Winds Through the High Line During New York Fashion Week
Mariko Mori Retrospective at a Tokyo Museum Presents 30 Years of the Artist’s Futuristic Vision
Es Devlin’s London Retrospective Has a Rotating Rainbow Library of 2,000 Books
Wondrous Installation Uses Reflection To Turn Objects Into Ghostly Forms Drifting in the Gallery
Giant Mirrored Sphere Will Turn the Beach Into a Celebration of Culture at Miami Art Week

More on My Modern Met

380,000 Colorful LEGO Flowers Seem To Spill From an Art Center in Shanghai
The Empowering Art Installations of the First-Ever Daisy Chain Fields Festival
JR Covers the Vatican Apostolic Library With a Giant Wave Measuring Nearly 100 Feet High
Hundreds of Floating Porcelain Bowls Turn Water Into Music in Outdoor Athens Installation
Leandro Erlich Celebrates 10 Years of His Iconic Swimming Pool Installation With an Underwater Selfie
Expansive teamlab Exhibition Highlights Its Immersive Experiential Works Spanning Decades

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.