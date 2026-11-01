Light Is Both the Subject and Medium in This Room-Sized Installation by James Turrell

In art, light usually serves other elements; it’s rarely the star of the show. Artist James Turrell has devoted his career to celebrating light in its purest form, earning him the nickname “master of light.” His latest endeavor, titled Blue Sea Sky, took over Superblue, an experimental art space in Miami.

Blue Sea Sky gives light the rare chance to shine on its own—literally. This room-sized installation filled the space with color, bathing visitors in shades that run through the entire rainbow. It’s as if, by isolating the hues that happen around us, the artist has shared his view on how striking light can be by its own right; not only in the intensity of the color, but in the mere miracle that our eyes are able to take it in.

At the same time, the artwork is also a tribute to Miami’s vibrant panoramas. From deep ocean blues to palm greens to the pink of neon lights, Blue Sea Sky paints an abstract landscape where “The Magic City” is represented not by its architecture and nature, but by the colors that make it all up.

This type of installation is known as a ganzfeld, which means “complete field” in German. The term refers to perceptual overload, triggering a physical reaction in our bodies. Turrell’s fascination with these responses dates back to his early training as a pilot, where he spent long hours alone looking at vast expanses, followed by academic studies in perceptual psychology.

“James Turrell is undoubtedly the most influential figure in experiential art,” Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst, co-founder and chief curator of Superblue, said in a statement. “A leading proponent of the Light and Space movement in the 1960s, his investigations into the psychology of perception have profoundly influenced a generation of artists who create art as immersive experiences.”

“Blue Sea Sky brings people together in a shared experience of immersion in pure color, pushing the limits of human perception,” Dent-Brocklehurst added. “It’s difficult to speak about Turrell without including one of his own wonderful quotes. Of the many, the following is perhaps my favorite: ‘In an age of consumerism and materialism, I traffic in blue sky and colored air.’ – James Turrell.”

To stay up to date on upcoming presentations by Turrell and other creatives at this art venue, follow Superblue Miami on Instagram.

James Turrell gives light the rare chance to shine on its own in his installation Blue Sea Sky.

This room-sized installation filled the space with color, bathing visitors in shades that run through the rainbow.

It’s as if, by isolating the hues around us, the artist has shared his view of how striking light can be on its own.

Superblue Miami: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carma Connected.