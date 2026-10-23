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Wondrous Installation Uses Reflection To Turn Objects Into Ghostly Forms Drifting in the Gallery

By Sara Barnes on October 23, 2026

 

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A post shared by 杨淞 (@yangsong_artstudio)

Artist Yang Song has created a spatial installation that reveals itself through reflection. Walking into the space is a wondrous experience; real objects anchored to the ground and walls are accompanied by replicated forms that float in the air like specters of ancestors long since passed.

Song’s piece, titled Singularity, is part of the 2026 Wuhan Biennale, running October 1, 2026, to May 30, 2027. In a large, towering space, chairs, stools, and window frames hang from a pegboard-like wall by small holes. Chairs are similarly arranged on the floor, with a few on a carousel affixed with lighting and other equipment. As the carousel rotates, the items appear as white outlines in the air, drifting toward the ceiling until they fade away.

“The installation took half a month to build, consuming 50,000 meters [164,042 feet] of steel wire,” Song writes in an Instagram post. “I integrated local materials collected from streets and alleys of Wuhan to complete this work.” Although it might look like it, Singularity doesn’t use projection technology. “All forms are created by light reflection,” the artist continues. “The shapes of light originate from the forms of windows and chairs.”

Conceptually, the ghostly reflected forms signify remembrance, using materials collected from the city streets as a basis for contemplation. “Does memory have a definite form?” Song questions. “Thinking of those wooden window frames forgotten by time—does anyone still miss them?” Through Singularity, Song has given them the space to wonder, about the pieces in front of them and beyond.

Artist Yang Song has created a spatial installation that reveals itself through reflection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 杨淞 (@yangsong_artstudio)

Real objects anchored to the ground and walls are accompanied by replicated forms that float in the air like specters of ancestors long since passed. Song achieved the effect with light reflection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 杨淞 (@yangsong_artstudio)

Yang Song: Instagram

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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