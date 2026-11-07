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Mesmerizing Suspended Flower Sculptures Bloom and Close Inside Las Vegas Resort

By Emma Taggart on November 7, 2026

Shy Society Palazzo by Studio DRIFT

Inspired by how flowers open and close from day to night, Amsterdam-based experiential art duo Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta of Studio DRIFT created a series of site-specific kinetic installations that celebrate nature’s beauty and rhythms. Their mechanical flowers have been installed across Europe, and now they’ve arrived in Las Vegas, where Shy Society Palazzo transforms the Palazzo Lobby at The Venetian Resort.

The installation features nine Shylight sculptures and 18 Meadow sculptures, each opening, retreating, and moving in choreographed sequences. Throughout the day, the mesmerizing, suspended display shifts in a continuous flow. “Nature is a system in which everything is connected,” said Nauta. “By bringing Shylight and Meadow together, the individual becomes part of a larger collective movement. Shy Society Palazzo makes this connection visible, reminding us that we are not separate from nature, but part of it.”

Once every hour, the sculptures come together for a fully choreographed performance accompanied by music. The sequence is inspired by the rhythms of the human body, from our breathing and heartbeat to the movements of our nervous system, encouraging visitors to pause and reflect on the constant change happening within themselves.

“We created this experience to welcome our guests into a world of wonder from the moment they arrive,” said Marcy Miles, chief marketing officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “The Venetian Resort exists at the intersection of art, architecture and hospitality and Shy Society Palazzo is a stunning expression of that vision. This installation transforms a shared space into a cultural experience, inviting guests from around the world to engage with art in an unexpected and deeply personal way. Through movement, light, and responsiveness, the work celebrates curiosity, transformation, and the connections that unite us.”

Check out Shy Society Palazzo below and find out more about Studio DRIFT here.

The stunning Shy Society Palazzo installation by Studio DRIFT transforms the Palazzo Lobby in The Venetian Resort.

Shy Society Palazzo by Studio DRIFT

The installation features 27 suspended mechanical flowers, each opening, retreating, and moving in choreographed sequences.

Shy Society Palazzo by Studio DRIFT

Once every hour, the sculptures perform a choreographed sequence set to music, inspired by the rhythms of the human body.

Shy Society Palazzo by Studio DRIFT

Watch how the sculptures elegantly open and close like real flowers.

 

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Studio DRIFT.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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