LEGO Unveils Detailed NASA Apollo Lunar Rover Set and Space Lovers Will Be Over the Moon About It

By Regina Sienra on May 22, 2024
Package of LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

Rockets have gotten most of the spotlight when discussing means of transport for moon exploration. But while getting there is key, getting around is just as important. To honor one of the most trusted NASA vehicles, LEGO will be releasing a model based on the NASA Apollo Lunar Rover. The model depicts the electric buggy that was driven by the Apollo 17 crew, the last group of astronauts to walk on the Moon.

The NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle – LRV LEGO set is part of the Technic line, and was designed with adult builders in mind—meaning it doesn't skimp on the details. LEGO pitches the endeavor as a “mindful project” where you can assemble all the details of the rover and equipment including the battery pack, heating and cooling elements, and the comms unit. On top of the lunar rover, the set includes three attachable equipment sets, each with an information plaque.

“Unfold the NASA rover, add the equipment and test out the steering and suspension while imagining what it would be like to complete moonwalks and gather lunar samples,” writes LEGO. “Check out the model battery pack, which includes heating and cooling elements, plus a TV camera with antennae. Explore the communications unit, try out tools that include a shovel and drill and find LEGO Moon rock elements. The set also features the Traverse Gravimeter Experiment carried by Apollo 17, plus a tribute to Big Muley—the largest rock sample to have been brought to Earth by the Apollo programme.”

Once assembled, the 1,913-piece lunar rover can be proudly displayed. The completed model measures over 5.5 inches high, 15 inches long, and 10 inches wide. The NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle – LRV LEGO set is already available for pre-order and will be released on August 1, 2024. You can get yours on LEGO's website.

Man assembling LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

LEGO NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle model set

All images via LEGO.

LEGO: Website
h/t: [Space]

