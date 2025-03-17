For many people, cooking is more than just making food–it’s a way to decompress and spend time with loved ones. And while the aromas that come about from cooking can trigger positive memories, it’s equally as nice to not have to worry about any lingering smells once you’ve finished your meal. Enter the AirHood, a portable range hood that improves airflow and suctions away smells. Originally a Kickstarter-funded project, the inventors of the device have launched the AirHood 2, a significant upgrade from its predecessor.

Compared to the first version, the AirHood 2 promises better airflow, suction power, and sound experience. The device offers 28% improved airflow, up to 96 CFM. At the same time, the range hood’s reduced noise, knocked down 4.6 dB per power level compared to the original device, delivers a non-disruptive airflow experience. Thanks to this countertop chimney, users can enjoy their time cooking without the added noise of traditional kitchen vents.

The AirHood 2 offers three power levels plus a Turbo mode for high smoke and grease situations. Overall, the new version of the range hood is a drastic improvement from the original, offering an 82% increase in suction power despite maintaining its portable, countertop-friendly form.

Another new development in this device lies in its filtration, which uses new Honeycomb Filter technology. The new filter is reusable and made with activated carbon from coconut husks, whereas the first version of the AirHood uses charcoal filters. This improvement is estimated to increase airflow by 41%, making it efficient and eco-friendly. The filters and accessories between the first and second versions are also mostly interchangeable, expanding the possibilities of use for early and later adopters of the technology alike.

The AirHood’s form echoes that of a retro desktop fan, and comes in a funky orange or sleek black. The upgraded version’s design includes a touchscreen control panel, a colored LED battery level indicator, and a timer function. The countertop chimney is also relatively low maintenance, with a dishwasher-safe front lid. According to the website, it is recommended to clean the device every 12 weeks to ensure optimal use.

When purchased, the portable range hood comes with enough filters to last for roughly two years’ worth of daily use. Additional accessories like the Base Boost 2, the Premium Filter attachment, and a battery pack for power on the go make the invention an adaptable and multifaceted device, perfect for home use or camping.

You can purchase the AirHood 2, which currently retails for $186.99, and accessories via the AirHood website.

All images via AirHood.

