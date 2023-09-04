Insightful Map Reveals Different Etiquette Practices Around the World

No matter how much research you do before a trip, some culture shock is inescapable. That's why it's always good to be on top of the situation and be aware of any different etiquette rules that apply to the place you're visiting. While good behavior is considered universal, Remitly has compiled a map of etiquette around the world, and you'd be surprised what could get you deemed rude or impolite elsewhere.

One of the most fascinating aspects of their findings is the contrast among all of the countries. For example, somewhere as near as Canada calls for arriving fashionably late; however, in Austria, punctuality is regarded as a sign of respect, so you might as well be there on time. And while tipping is customary in the U.S., it isn't in a place like Slovenia. In Norway, you should never use your hands to eat, but don't you dare reach for a knife and a fork when eating tacos in Mexico. Those are always eaten with your hands.

In fact, many of these international etiquette rules concern food. In Egypt and Portugal, you should never ask for salt when having dinner. In Sierra Leone, you should always leave a small amount of food when eating. And if you ever have a large meal in Australia, refrain from saying “I'm stuffed˝—down there it means being pregnant, not full. Loved the food? Burping is socially acceptable in Iceland and Senegal as a way of expressing it, while in Japan slurping is a way of saying ‘thank you' for the meal.

Ultimately, the map offers a quick glance at worldwide customs, and how they translate into our daily routines. Just as a general takeaway, avoid pointing with your finger, be mindful of everyone's time, and greet the elders first. To learn more about etiquette rules around the world, visit Remitly's website and browse the regional etiquette maps below.

Remitly: Website

h/t: [Mental Floss]

All images via Remitly

