3D Maps Visualize the Stark Population Density Differences in Cities in the U.S.

By Sara Barnes on April 4, 2023
Population Density Maps by Spencer Schien

We can read about the population of a state, but it can be hard to visualize what its density looks like. Data technologist Spencer Schien is demystifying a selection of U.S. states with his fascinating population density maps. In each of his three-dimensional visualizations, he uses publicly available data and R programming language to chart the areas where people live.

What this looks like, in practice, are bold maps that have the more densely populated areas represented by bars resembling skyscrapers. The more people there are, the higher these sites get, making them reminiscent of a topographical map. For some states, the difference between rural population areas and urban centers looks extreme, such as in the case of Chicago, Illinois. The lower population sectors are light blue while there are so many people in the Windy City that the bars transition from an orange to a bright yellow.

Schien was inspired to make these maps as part of the #30DayMapChallenge in November 2021. “The theme for day 21 was the Kontur Population Dataset,” he explains to My Modern Met. “The specific style was inspired by maps created with Aerialod (3D rendering software), and I was also driven to create comparable maps with my open-source software of choice, the R program language.”

His aesthetic was further inspired by the internet at large. “I also have long drawn inspiration from the Twitter user @researchremora,” Schien explains, “who started making beautiful shaded relief elevations maps a while ago (they're an anonymous account).”

As of now, Schien has created several state maps, city maps, and comparative maps, as well as some maps of regional areas like neighboring towns along the Mississippi river bank. He plans to continue the project. “At this point, I think I'll probably do all the states. I also like to come up with creative ways to portray the data beyond standard administrative boundaries of states.”

To see what Schien is working on next, follow him on Twitter.

We can read about the population of a state, but it can be hard to visualize what its density looks like. Data technologist Spencer Schien is demystifying a selection of U.S. states with his fascinating population density maps.

New York population density mapPopulation Density Maps by Spencer SchienAlabama population density map

In each of his three-dimensional visualizations, he uses publicly available data and R programming language to chart the areas where people live.

New Jersey population density mapFlorida population density map

The more people there are, the higher these sites get, making them reminiscent of a topographical map.

Population Density Maps by Spencer SchienPopulation Density Maps by Spencer Schien

“The specific style was inspired by maps created with Aerialod (3D rendering software),” Schien tells My Modern Met, “and I was also driven to create comparable maps with my open-source software of choice, the R program language.”

Texas population density mapSouth Carolina population density mapKentucky population density mapIowa population density mapPopulation Density Maps by Spencer SchienLouisiana population density mapWest Virginia population density mapMissouri population density mapOklahoma population density mapNebraska population density map

One thing these visualizations make very clear is how some states may have a lot of land mass but people tend to live in only a few parts of it.

Oregon population density mapUtah population density mapIdaho population density mapArizona population density mapColorado population density map

They make it easier to differentiate urban areas from rural areas.

California population density mapIndiana population density mapMichigan population density mapNorth Carolina population density mapWyoming population density mapPopulation Density Maps by Spencer Schien

Schien intends to continue the project with more states, cities, and areas.

Population Density Maps by Spencer SchienPopulation Density Maps by Spencer SchienPopulation Density Maps by Spencer SchienPopulation Density Maps by Spencer Schien

Spencer Schien: Website | InstagramTwitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Spencer Schien.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
