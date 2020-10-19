Home / Photography

15 Famous Images That Make the Perfect Poster Art

By Jessica Stewart on October 19, 2020
Iconic Posters on Fine Art America

This post is sponsored by Fine Art America. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

We all have iconic imagery that's seared in our minds, whether it's the cover of a magazine or a photograph of our favorite celebrity. There are just some images that stand the test of time and are intertwined with our own memories and experiences. Thanks to Fine Art America, it's easier than ever to have those images right in your own home by purchasing an iconic poster.

Fine Art America collaborates with organizations like Condé NastTime, Getty Images, and the Retro Images Archive, making it possible to purchase high-quality posters of famous imagery. Whether it's an illustrated cover of The New Yorker or Vogue or more recent Time covers celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Greta Thunberg, there's no reason you can't have a piece of history on your wall. There is also a great archive of vintage photography. If you are an astronomy lover, maybe you want the iconic photo of Buzz Aldrin stepping on the Moon? Or, if you're a music lover, you'll appreciate selections like a shot from The Beatles' last photoshoot.

All of the posters come in a variety of sizes and are printed on acid-free paper using archival inks. This guarantees that they'll stay looking crisp and fresh for years to come. We've scoured the selection and chose 15 of our favorite posters featuring famous imagery. See what catches your eye or explore the archives for even more gems.

Adorn your wall with famous imagery thanks to these high-quality posters.

 

Saul Steinberg 1976 New Yorker Cover

 

Greta Thunberg Time Person of the Year 2019 Cover

 

March 1947 Vogue Cover

 

Ruth Bader Ginsberg Time 100 Women of the Year Cover

 

Mick Jagger Performing in New York City 

 

Billie Holiday Performing

 

The Beatles in 1969

 

Muhammad Ali Dodging a Punch by Joe Frazier

Poster of Muhammad Ali Dodging a Punch from Frazier

Bettman | $86.06+

 

Buzz Aldrin on the Moon

Poster of Buzz Aldrin on the Moon

Michael Dunning | $86.06+

 

Stevie Nicks Performing with Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks Performing with Fleetwood Mac Poster

Fin Costello | $86.06+

 

Audrey Hepburn by Cecil Beaton for Vogue

Cecil Beaton Photo of Audrey Hepburn

Cecil Beaton | $100+

 

The Mainbocher Corset by Horst P Horst

 

1963 March on Washington

Poster of the March on Washington

Bettman | $86.06+

 

Modern Building for Architectural Digest

 

Hotel by the Sea for Architectural Digest

