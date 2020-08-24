Home / Art / 15 Pieces of Inspirational Wall Art That Will Transport You to Another World

15 Pieces of Inspirational Wall Art That Will Transport You to Another World

By Jessica Stewart on August 24, 2020
Big Sur Wall Art

Jamie Pham | $32.56+
This post is sponsored by Fine Art America. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

Summer is in full swing and while this usually means plenty of travel, 2020 has been a year like no other. With many people canceling or altering their plans due to the pandemic, that long-dreamed-of exotic vacation can seem like a faraway possibility. But just because you can't necessarily journey out to your destination of choice, that doesn't mean you can't bring some travel inspiration into your home. By sprucing up your living room, bedroom, or kitchen with some wall art, you can bring yourself to any destination at a glance.

Anyone who loves art will tell you that it's transformative, so why not use that quality to your advantage? By brightening up your home with some new wall art, you can bring new positive energy and inspiration into the space. Luckily, Fine Art America has a huge selection of wall art, from canvas prints to posters to framed art prints. And their selection of landscape art makes it easy to find a destination that you'd love to have hanging on your walls.

For instance, if you are a camping enthusiast and can't make it to the great outdoors, why not pick up a stunning black and white landscape by Priska Wettstein? The Swiss-born, Canada-based artist has an evocative series of black and white landscape photos that recalls Ansel Adams. Or, if you'd prefer a painter's touch, My Modern Met favorite Erin Hanson has a shop dedicated to her colorful Western landscapes. And if sleepy villages and historic cities are more your speed, there's plenty of selection, whether it's a painting of a small Tuscan town or a photograph of Havana.

So what are you waiting for? Bring the world into your home with a piece of wall art. And if you can't find what you're looking for—or want to transform your favorite vacation snapshot into a work of art—you can upload your image to create some custom wall art.

Get inspired for your next travel moment by decorating your home with some inspirational wall art.

Moose in Evocative Sunset Landscape

Kadek Susanto | $37.56+

Inspirational Wall Art of Rope Bridge

Skip Nall | $47.56+

Inspirational Landscape Wall Art

Chad Dutson | $26.56+

Inspirational Landscape Wall Art

Dave Allen | $31.56+

Whether you decide on an evocative piece of landscape photography…

Wall Art from Fine Art America

Alexis Birkill | $22.56+

Inspirational Landscape Wall Art

Kadek Susanto | $37.56+

Or an artistic painting, these pieces of art will help transport you to another world.

Tuscany Wall Art

Guido Borelli | $22.35+

Inspirational Travel Wall Art

Slim Aarons | $86.06+

Havana Wall Art

Adwo | $16.75+

Paris Seine River Wall Art

Trentemoller | $16.47+

All images via Fine Art America.

Jessica Stewart

