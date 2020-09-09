20 Unique T-Shirt Designs by Top Independent Artists

Clothing is more than just something to wear, it's also a reflection of your personality. So why not make a statement by wearing something specially designed by an artist? If that seems like a challenge, Fine Art America makes it easy thanks to their graphic T-shirts designed by independent artists.

They have hundreds of thousands of unique T-shirts in all styles, from men's athletic cuts to women's V neck and crew neck tees. And as each artist brings their own style, there is sure to be something that will catch your eye. For instance, illustrator Olga Shvartsur‘s shop is filled with colorful watercolor designs and portraits of pop culture icons. If you have a more retro style, check out Nic Squirrell‘s offerings, which have a mid-century modern feel.

From animals and flowers to abstract patterns, each design has been specifically created to make a statement. But if you want to personalize things, Fine Art America lets you select from six different T-shirt colors. You can even think seasonally, as you can also order tank tops, long-sleeved T-shirts, or—if it's really chilly—sweatshirts.

Ready to fill your closet with some new fashion? We've curated our list of the top five women's T-shirt designers on Fine Art America to help you get started. And, if you can't find what you're looking for, you can always design your own custom T-shirt by simply uploading your favorite drawing or photo.

Here are five top independent artists making unique graphic T-shirts to up your style.

Illustrated Animal T-Shirts

Hungarian freelance illustrator Balazs Solti has been working as a full-time artist for the past 10 years. His experience in making T-shirt designs for the fashion industry shines through in his work for Fine Art America. We're particularly fond of his animal illustrations, which add a bit of whimsy to his T-shirts.

Unique Pop Culture T-Shirts

Self-taught artist Olga Shvartsur is known for her evocative watercolors. For her T-shirts, she combines her talents with her love of pop culture to take on familiar figures from history, television, film, and video games.

Retro Flair Tees

British artist and illustrator Nic Squirrell is known for his bold, graphic style. This translates nicely to his colorful T-shirt designs, which have a bit of a retro feel to them.

Watercolor Graphic T-Shirts

Watercolor artist Hailey Herrera works with lush layers of color to create her images of landscapes and wildlife. Based in Texas, she's inspired by the beauty of her environment and seeks to bring a piece of that into her art.

Whimsical Women's T-Shirts

Canadian artist Eric Fan is known for his surreal, whimsical designs that will make you look twice. He is also the co-author, along with his brother Terry, of several children's books.

