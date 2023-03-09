Home / Quiz

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on March 9, 2023
Famous Woman Personality Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

March is Women's History Month, and for the occasion, we've prepared a special quiz. From Amelia Earhart to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, history is filled with trailblazing women who weren't afraid to leave their mark on the world. But which one of these women is most like you? Take our short quiz and discover the famous woman from history that matches your personality.

Then, once you've seen who your match is, discover ten incredible women from history, get inspired by 50 quotes from inspiring women, or pick up one of our book recommendations to deepen your knowledge of what women have contributed to art, science, politics, and culture.

As always, should you decide to enter your email address, we'll also send the results to your inbox along with some further information about these incredible individuals.

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
