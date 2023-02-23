Discover Your Inner Artist: Which Famous Artist Are You? [Quiz]

The history of art is filled with eclectic characters. And from their creative minds has come imaginative art that has made a mark on western culture. Given the distinct personalities of these famous artists, it's easy to find an artist who reflects our own characters. Whether it is edgy, boundary-pushing Salvador Dalí or the measured, studied genius of Leonardo da Vinci, there is inevitably an artist we feel connected to.

To see who matches up with you, try our simple quiz. Put yourselves in the shoes of an artist and imagine how you would like to create (or, if you are an artist, how you do create?). In less than a minute, you'll see which famous artist you match up with. And, if you want even more information on their work, be sure to enter your email address and receive a special message directly in your inbox.

