Celine Dion Makes Her Grand Return With a Performance at the Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Paris Olympics

By Regina Sienra on July 29, 2024

 

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are finally here. And while the competitions are well underway, the entire world is still buzzing about the thrilling opening ceremony. One moment in particular seemed to strike a chord with the global audience. Near the end of the broadcast, the cameras turned to the Eiffel Tower, where Canadian singer Celine Dion performed Édith Piaf's “Hymne A L'Amour.”

Wearing an elegant Dior gown, Dion fought back tears as she looked down at the crowd watching her perform from the famous Trocadero gardens, where athletes, politicians, and the media had gathered. The choice of song was a tribute to Piaf's place in French cultural history. “Hymne A L'Amour,” recorded in 1950, is a piercing love song inspired by the untimely passing of Piaf's lover, boxer Marcel Cerdan, in a plane crash.

On top of the powerful imagery, this moment held special significance. The Paris 2024 opening ceremony marked Dion's first performance in over a year following the cancelation of her Courage world tour in May 2023 amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. This autoimmune and neurological condition causes painful spasms and makes it hard to walk, as depicted in her documentary I Am: Celine Dion. The singer first revealed her diagnosis in December 2022.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!” Dion wrote on Instagram. “Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”

You can relive Dion's soaring performance by watching the video on YouTube. To stay up to date with the singer, you can follow Dion on Instagram.

Canadian singer Celine Dion performed Édith Piaf's “Hymne A L'Amour” at the Eiffel Tower for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

 

You can watch the full performance on YouTube.

Celine Dion: Instagram
h/t: [Harper's Bazaar]

