Astonishing Viral Video Shows an “Eye of Fire” Raging on the Gulf of Mexico

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap) Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

On Friday, July 2, 2021, a fire raged on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico due to a gas leak from an underwater pipeline. Like a sight straight out of a fantasy film, the surreal image of a circular fire pit in the middle of endless blue waves evoked apocalyptic scenes reminiscent of Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings. Also known as the “eye of fire,” the dramatic—and terrifying—scene went viral during its more than five-hour blaze.

The underwater pipeline is controlled by Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Pemex, and the fire began at its flagship Ku Maloob Zaap oil development. At this point, it’s unclear what was the cause of the fire, but it’s known that the leak ignited around 5:15 a.m. local time and was put out by 10:30 a.m.

This incident has brought attention to the dangers of oil drilling, for both people and the environment. On Twitter, astonished users tweeted about the devastating phenomenon while amplifying the need for clean energy. “I know this might sound controversial,” Earther Managing Editor Brian Kahn wrote, “but maybe extracting fossil fuels from the seafloor (or anywhere really) is a bad idea.”

The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. Good system. pic.twitter.com/5HK6VVfxOP — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) July 2, 2021

People on Twitter remarked on the apocalyptic scene, also speaking on the need for clean energy.

Pretty sure that is Godzilla https://t.co/8HhABfTM8R — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 2, 2021

so this is or this isnt CGI? please please please let this be not real https://t.co/1BhRvGQLpu — Casey Neistat (@Casey) July 2, 2021

We know we're doing our best for the planet when we have to SPRAY WATER ON THE OCEAN BECAUSE WE SET IT ON FIRE!!!! https://t.co/s2BIpakwhq — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 2, 2021

Never in your life forget the time humans caught the ocean on fire and then tried to put it out by spraying water on it. https://t.co/W7D5Qezfp3 — Judge Dave Anthony PsyD, PHD, MD, Esquire. (@daveanthony) July 2, 2021

I know this might sound controversial, but maybe extracting fossil fuels from the seafloor (or anywhere really) is a bad idea pic.twitter.com/J4ur5MNyt1 — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) July 2, 2021

Wind turbines & solar panels have never caused the Gulf of Mexico to catch fire. Just sayin…. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 2, 2021

