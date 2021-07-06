Home / Environment

Astonishing Viral Video Shows an “Eye of Fire” Raging on the Gulf of Mexico

By Sara Barnes on July 6, 2021

On Friday, July 2, 2021, a fire raged on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico due to a gas leak from an underwater pipeline. Like a sight straight out of a fantasy film, the surreal image of a circular fire pit in the middle of endless blue waves evoked apocalyptic scenes reminiscent of Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings. Also known as the “eye of fire,” the dramatic—and terrifying—scene went viral during its more than five-hour blaze.

The underwater pipeline is controlled by Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Pemex, and the fire began at its flagship Ku Maloob Zaap oil development. At this point, it’s unclear what was the cause of the fire, but it’s known that the leak ignited around 5:15 a.m. local time and was put out by 10:30 a.m.

This incident has brought attention to the dangers of oil drilling, for both people and the environment. On Twitter, astonished users tweeted about the devastating phenomenon while amplifying the need for clean energy. “I know this might sound controversial,” Earther Managing Editor Brian Kahn wrote, “but maybe extracting fossil fuels from the seafloor (or anywhere really) is a bad idea.”

On Friday, July 2, 2021, a fire raged on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico due to a gas leak from an underwater pipeline.

People on Twitter remarked on the apocalyptic scene, also speaking on the need for clean energy.

h/t: [Vice]

Related Articles:

Most of Europe’s Energy Came From Renewable Sources in 2020

Kenya Develops Solar-Powered Plant That Turns Ocean Saltwater Into Clean Drinking Water

These Floating Power Grids Can Power 80,000 Homes

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japan’s “Tree Burials” Are Becoming a Popular Alternative to Traditional Gravesites
LEGO Unveils New Sustainable Toy Bricks Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles
New Zealand to Ban a Host of Single-Use Plastics by 2025
A $4 Thrift Store Painting Is Actually by David Bowie and Will Sell for Thousands
Toronto-Based Start Up Is Combatting Deforestation With Tree-Planting Drones
‘Mr. Trash Wheel’ and His Baltimore Family Are Helping Keep Our Waters Clean

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn All About Antarctica’s First Flag Called ‘True South’ [Interview]
World’s Fifth Ocean Is Officially Recognized as the ‘Southern Ocean’
Citizens Across Ghana Plant 5 Million Trees in One Day To Celebrate Green Ghana Day
Lobster Diver Nearly Swallowed by Humpback Whale Gets Spat Out Alive
These Floating Power Grids Can Power 80,000 Homes
European Union Bans Single-Use Plastics Including Cutlery Starting July 3, 2021

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.