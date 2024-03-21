‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stars Pose in Underwater Photos To Raise Money for Conservation

Actors Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet are all stars of the 2022 hit film Avatar: The Way of Water. Recently, they posed for photographer Christy Lee Rogers in an underwater photo series that celebrated our oceans while also raising money for a good cause.

The director of the Avatar series, James Cameron, and Disney commissioned the photos as a way to raise money for The Nature Conservancy. The organization has the goal of conserving 10% of the world’s oceans by 2030, and some of the proceeds from the sale of Rogers’ prints will go toward supporting that mission.

In addition to being for a good cause, the photos are also gorgeous in their own right. The actors are dressed in eye-catching blue and purple fabric that swirls and blends in with their equally beautiful surroundings. They are shot to look like they are floating, weightlessly, with closed eyes and spread arms, effortlessly in harmony with the world around them.

On her website, Rogers states, “Water is healing—it’s life itself. And as the provider of life—oxygen to all through tiny phytoplankton, our oceans need our care more than ever right now. It is a great honor to be able to help James Cameron, Jon Landau, and the ‘Avatar’ and Disney teams in realizing that dream of clean and protected world oceans—through the release of these images for The Nature Conservancy.”

Those interested in purchasing Rogers’ prints can do so through her website.

In a recent series, Christy Lee Rogers photographed stars Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet in an Avatar-themed underwater photoshoot.

James Cameron and Disney commissioned the photo series to raise money for The Nature Conservancy, which has the goal of conserving 10% of oceans by 2030.

The actors float harmoniously in the photos, illustrating how connected humanity is with the water around us.

