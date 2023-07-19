Home / Inspiring

Flight Attendant Makes Announcement for 6-Year-Old Who Beat Cancer and the Plane Erupts in Cheers

By Regina Sienra on July 19, 2023
Screenshots of video showing a girl standing on plane hallway as flight attendant makes announcement that she has beat cancer while the passengers cheer

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

You may never know the stories of the people you cross paths with, but some deserve being told out loud and shared widely. On a recent Southwest flight, the crew introduced a very special guest to the passengers. On board was Jessa, a 6-year-old girl flying back home from her Make-a-Wish foundation trip to Disney World. “She—are y'all ready for this—has just beaten cancer and is now cancer-free,” the flight attendant announces. “How do you like that?”

In a clip posted by Jessa's mom, the passengers can be seen clapping for the little warrior. All the while, the flight attendant praises her bravery. “Yes, that is an amazing accomplishment,” he adds in response to the cheers. “We want to welcome you home, we want to wish you a very healthy, happy, prosperous, and long life ahead. Keep fighting, takes a fighter, doesn't it? I'm glad you're here with us.”

Jessa's road to health has not been an easy one. In August 2022, her mom posted a video depicting her battle with cancer. “762 days, 61 chemo infusions, and hundreds of pills. She is done. It is done,” she captioned the clip. In it, little Jessa can be seen taking all the countless pills she needed for her treatment, and keeping her spirits up throughout the ordeal.

The little girl's story has since gone viral, raking in over 2 million views on TikTok. Now, on top of a plane full of well-wishing passengers, Jessa has the whole world rooting for her. “Thank you all for loving this moment, and for supporting our little warrior,” her mom wrote. “We are so proud of her, and it warms our hearts to share the love and hope that radiates from her!”

In a full circle moment, the flight attendant—identified as user @flyguywn—came across the video of Jessa reacting to e regime on the plane cheering for her, restating his praise for the brave little girl. He wrote, “Of all the 1000’s of announcements I have done over the years, this is certainly one I will remember forever!”

On a recent Southwest flight, the crew introduced a very special guest to the passengers—Jessa, a 6-year-old girl who beat cancer.

@lauramree @Southwest Airlines, thank you for everything you did for Jessa on our way to and from her trip. Every flight crew we had was amazing, but our last trek home, they took the cake. We can’t thank you enough for being a huge part of our trip. ️✨ #MakeAWish #StrongLikeJessa #ChildhoodCancer #GiveKidsTheWorld #DisneyWorld #MagicKingdom #WelcomeHome ♬ original sound – Laura Marie

In August 2022, Jessa's mom posted a video depicting the little girl's battle with illness.

@lauramree 762 days, 61 chemo infusions, and hundreds of pills. She is done. It is done. #leukemiawarrior #StrongLikeJessa #cancersurvivor #endoftreatment ♬ Here Comes The Sun – Instrumental – Emerald Empire Band

“We want to welcome you home, we want to wish you a very healthy, happy, prosperous, and long life ahead,” the flight attendant tells her. “Keep fighting, takes a fighter, doesn't it? I'm glad you're here with us.”

@lauramree I realized that you all didnt get to see Jessa’s reaction to a plane full of strangers cheering her on! Thank you all for loving this moment, and for supporting our little warrior! We are so proud of her, and it warms our hearts to share the love and hope that radiates from her! To see Jessa’s story, follow #StrongLikeJessa on Facebook. Soon I will upload a video explaining more of her journey, but for right now, we want to live in *this* moment you all have created for us as much as we can. God bless you all! ❤️ #southwestairlines #MakeAWish #CancerSurvivor #StrongLikeJessa #Hope #Love #Kindness ♬ original sound – Laura Marie

h/t: [Insider]

Related Articles:

Southwest Airlines Welcomes First-Ever Mother and Daughter Pilot Duo

Kaya the Service Dog Is Honored on Her Last Plane Ride Ever After Being on 250+ Flights

Barber Shaves His Head in Solidarity With Mother Fighting Cancer and Then His Friends Do the Same

Community Throws Last Birthday Party for 4-Year-Old With Terminal Brain Cancer

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Australian Man and His Dog Rescued Off the Coast of Mexico After 3 Months at Sea
95-Year-Old Man Overcomes Illness to Become “Flower Grandpa” at Granddaughter’s Wedding
61 and 56-Year-Old Couple Shows What a “Healthy” Marriage Looks Like in Every Sense of the Word
Quadruple Amputee Given 3% of Survival as Baby Defies Odds, Becomes Pro Sportsman
Injured Veteran Receives Mortgage-Free Home From Gary Sinise Foundation
75-Year-Old Becomes First Woman To Complete 4,800-Mile North Country Trail Twice

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Older Japanese Couple Expresses Their Love Through Coordinating Outfits
Man Mows Lawns for Free for Those in Need and Rallies Kids to Do the Same With the “50 Yards Challenge”
Texas Roadhouse Customers and Staff Buy a Car for Server Who Biked 3 Hours to Get To Work
Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad
Community Helps Buy a Car for Beloved School Custodian Who Walked Hours to Get to Work
Inspiring Pair of Deaf Climbers Complete Historic Climb of Mount Everest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.