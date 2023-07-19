Flight Attendant Makes Announcement for 6-Year-Old Who Beat Cancer and the Plane Erupts in Cheers

You may never know the stories of the people you cross paths with, but some deserve being told out loud and shared widely. On a recent Southwest flight, the crew introduced a very special guest to the passengers. On board was Jessa, a 6-year-old girl flying back home from her Make-a-Wish foundation trip to Disney World. “She—are y'all ready for this—has just beaten cancer and is now cancer-free,” the flight attendant announces. “How do you like that?”

In a clip posted by Jessa's mom, the passengers can be seen clapping for the little warrior. All the while, the flight attendant praises her bravery. “Yes, that is an amazing accomplishment,” he adds in response to the cheers. “We want to welcome you home, we want to wish you a very healthy, happy, prosperous, and long life ahead. Keep fighting, takes a fighter, doesn't it? I'm glad you're here with us.”

Jessa's road to health has not been an easy one. In August 2022, her mom posted a video depicting her battle with cancer. “762 days, 61 chemo infusions, and hundreds of pills. She is done. It is done,” she captioned the clip. In it, little Jessa can be seen taking all the countless pills she needed for her treatment, and keeping her spirits up throughout the ordeal.

The little girl's story has since gone viral, raking in over 2 million views on TikTok. Now, on top of a plane full of well-wishing passengers, Jessa has the whole world rooting for her. “Thank you all for loving this moment, and for supporting our little warrior,” her mom wrote. “We are so proud of her, and it warms our hearts to share the love and hope that radiates from her!”

In a full circle moment, the flight attendant—identified as user @flyguywn—came across the video of Jessa reacting to e regime on the plane cheering for her, restating his praise for the brave little girl. He wrote, “Of all the 1000’s of announcements I have done over the years, this is certainly one I will remember forever!”

#MakeAWish #CancerSurvivor #StrongLikeJessa #Hope #Love #Kindness ♬ original sound – Laura Marie @lauramree I realized that you all didnt get to see Jessa's reaction to a plane full of strangers cheering her on! Thank you all for loving this moment, and for supporting our little warrior! We are so proud of her, and it warms our hearts to share the love and hope that radiates from her!

