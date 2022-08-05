Home / Inspiring / Good News

Southwest Airlines Welcomes First-Ever Mother and Daughter Pilot Duo

By Margherita Cole on August 5, 2022
Southwest Welcomes First-Ever Mother and Daughter Pilot Duo

Not many people can share their dream job with their family members. However, one mother and daughter are making history as the first-ever pilot duo for Southwest Airlines. First Officer Keely Petitt took her first flight alongside her mother, Captain Holly Petitt, on Flight 3658 from Denver to St. Louis.

Holly started her career in aviation right after college, beginning as a flight attendant and gradually studying to become a pilot. As a working mom with three kids, Keely watched her mother's career blossom at Southwest, aided also by the support of her husband. Then, when Keely was 14, she received “the gift of a discovery flight,” which sparked her decision to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a pilot herself.

“Southwest was always the end goal for me,” Keely says. “There was never really any other option.” After becoming certified, she joined Southwest, and finally made the historic first flight with her mom on July 23. “It's been a dream come true,” Holly added. “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It's surreal.”

Not only is it exceptional that this mother and daughter pair can live their dreams together, but it's also inspiring to see two women shine in a field that is still largely dominated by men.

Southwest Airlines welcomes their first-ever mother and daughter pilot duo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Southwest Airlines (@southwestair)

h/t: [Travel + Leisure]

All images via Southwest Airlines.

Related Articles:

Inuit Mother and Daughter Show What an “Eskimo Kiss” Really Looks Like

Adorable Mother and Daughter Show Off Impressive Yoga Moves

Daughter Archives Mother’s Remarkable Photos of Poverty-Stricken 1980s England

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Very Good Dog Is Trained To Collect Discarded Baseball Bats
Jim Thorpe’s 1912 Olympic Gold Medals Are Finally Reinstated on 110th Anniversary of Wins
Newlyweds Adopt the Friendly Stray Dog that Crashed Their Wedding
Study Shows More Dogs in a Neighborhood May Contribute to Lower Crime
Painting Looted by the Nazis Is Returned to 101-Year-Old Dutch Woman
Getty Gives Public Access To 30,000 Images of Black History and Culture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Asks Twitter for 104 Birthday Wishes for His Dad’s 104th Birthday, Receives Thousands of Sweet Messages
Missing Rescue Pup Returns Home Wearing a Winner’s Ribbon From a Dog Show
Heroic Pizza Delivery Guy Saves 5 Kids From a Burning House
Dalai Lama Celebrates His 87th Birthday by Opening a New Library and Museum
Keanu Reeves Is Going Viral For a Heartwarming Conversation With a Kid at the Airport
Man With Grown Kids Misses Parenting So He Became a Dad-for-Hire

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]