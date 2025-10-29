Trove of Incredibly Well-Preserved Fossils Found in Australian Red Rocks

In New South Wales, Australia, a natural wonder hides beneath farmland in a place called McGraths Flat. A trove of fossils were discovered there, including a recent number of soft tissue fossils preserved in peculiar goethite rocks.

The McGraths Flat dates back to the Miocene epoch, a time period in which a large portion of plants and animals that roam Earth to this day evolved. What is now a dry and dusty environment actually used to be a lush and humid rainforest. And now, researchers believe that this may be part of the key for understanding where to find exceptionally preserved fossils elsewhere.

In a study published by the Australian Museum Research Institute in the Gondwana Research journal, researchers analyzed a number of fossils from the McGraths Flat site. Their findings were surprising: these fossils were extremely well-preserved, despite not being composed of traditionally optimal rock material.

Usually, the best fossils come from rocks with a high sandstone, limestone, shale, or volcanic ash content. The McGraths Flat fossils were instead completely composed of goethite, which researcher Tara Djokic explains is “a fine-grained mineral that contains iron.” Nowadays, iron has associations with rusting, which is what generally happens when it is exposed to the elements. But in the case of the goethite fossils, the iron matter actually helped preserve minute details.

The rock found in the Australian site is called ferricrete, and is referred to as a cement made from iron. It’s composed of tiny mineral particles that are so fine, that it filled every cell of whatever animal died and was left in the sediment. The result is not just a fossil that captures the general characteristics of animals on a macro level, but one that preserves even the smallest of details on a cellular level.

The study argues that understanding how the McGraths Flat evolved as an environment can help researchers identify new possible sites for further exploration. If a place contains fine layered, fine-grained ferricrete, and the region meets a number of criteria, researchers believe there’s a chance that the site will yield similarly high-level, iron-rich fossils. This opens up a whole new avenue for paleontology, and indeed may be rewriting the rules for standards and preferences in fossil research.

All images via “Taphonomy of soft-tissue preservation in ferricrete at the McGraths Flat Lagerstätte” research paper, except where noted.

