Eye-Opening Photos Reveal Where World’s Food Comes From and What It Takes to Feed the Planet

For the past decade, award-winning documentary photographer George Steinmetz has been taking a look at the immense effort needed to put food on our table. With his new book Feed the Planet, we go around the world, from food processing plants in China to wheat fields in the American Midwest. Through his lens, we get an insider look at where our food really comes from.

Steinmetz, best known for his aerial photography, is a regular contributor to National Geographic and The New York Times. His long-term projects address pressing global issues, from climate change to the global food supply. For Feed the Planet, Steinmetz spent 10 years visiting 36 countries, 24 U.S. states, and five oceans. The result is a comprehensive look at the food chain in a way that most of us have never experienced.

“Most of us only come into contact with raw food in the supermarket, and are unaware of the methods used to raise it,” he writes. “In many cases, the food industry goes to significant lengths to prevent us from seeing how our food is produced. Access to this information is central to the personal decisions we make about what we eat, which cumulatively have huge environmental impact. This project seeks to show how our food is produced, so that we can make more informed decisions.”

Steinmetz's photographs show the Herculean effort it takes to support our planet's growing population. Using an aerial perspective, he's able to capture the immense number of machines—or human bodies—it takes to harvest and process the food we pick off grocery store shelves.

Informative captions by veteran environmental journalist Joel K. Bourne Jr. bring Steinmetz's images to life, providing clear explanations to accompany the powerful visuals. From traditional fishing and vegetable cultivation to wheat and rice cultivation, Steinmetz tracks the often far-afield origins of our kitchen staples. Following these items across land and sea, he brings into clear view the modern realities of the global food chain.

Feed the Planet is now available for purchase via Bookshop. Autographed copies are available via the photographer's website.

For the past decade, award-winning documentary photographer George Steinmetz has been taking a look at the immense effort needed to put food on our table.

With Feed the Planet, we go around the world, from food processing plants in China to wheat fields in the American Midwest to see where our food really comes from.

Informative captions by veteran environmental journalist Joel K. Bourne Jr. to accompany Steinmetz's visuals, Feed to Planet is a fascinating look at the global food chain.

George Steinmetz: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by George Steinmetz.