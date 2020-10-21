Photographer Gregg Segal on His Fascination With Globalization and Waste Culture [Podcast]

American photographer Gregg Segal has long been fascinated with the way we, as a population, consume and produce waste. This interest pulled him into more personal work that has transformed into several series on what we eat, and what we throw away.

For the Top Artist Podcast, we sat down with Segal for a wide-ranging conversation. We cover everything from the importance of photographers developing their own personal style to the challenges of executing a photo project across several continents. And specifically, we spend quite a bit of time chatting about Segal's acclaimed series 7 Days of Garbage and Daily Bread.

Just how did he get the idea to have people save their garbage for a week? And how did he convince them to pose in it? And, for Daily Bread, what did he learn about globalization and cultural eating habits. We'll also discuss some of the countries with the most nutritious diets (the answer might surprise you), as well as the process of transforming Daily Bread into a successful book.

So sit back and take a listen below.

Listen to our interview with photographer Gregg Segal to learn about how his interest in waste transformed into a global project.

Check out some of this brilliant photographer's work from across his series about waste and consumption.

