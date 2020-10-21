Home / Podcast

Photographer Gregg Segal on His Fascination With Globalization and Waste Culture [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on October 21, 2020
Daily Bread by Gregg Segal

Altaf Rabbal DLove Bin Roni (6), Gombak, Malaysia from “Daily Bread”
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

American photographer Gregg Segal has long been fascinated with the way we, as a population, consume and produce waste. This interest pulled him into more personal work that has transformed into several series on what we eat, and what we throw away.

For the Top Artist Podcast, we sat down with Segal for a wide-ranging conversation. We cover everything from the importance of photographers developing their own personal style to the challenges of executing a photo project across several continents. And specifically, we spend quite a bit of time chatting about Segal's acclaimed series 7 Days of Garbage and Daily Bread.

Just how did he get the idea to have people save their garbage for a week? And how did he convince them to pose in it? And, for Daily Bread, what did he learn about globalization and cultural eating habits. We'll also discuss some of the countries with the most nutritious diets (the answer might surprise you), as well as the process of transforming Daily Bread into a successful book.

So sit back and take a listen below. You can also listen via AppleSpotifyStitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Listen to our interview with photographer Gregg Segal to learn about how his interest in waste transformed into a global project.

Check out some of this brilliant photographer's work from across his series about waste and consumption.

7 Days of Garbage by Gregg Segal

The Siggins Family from “7 Days of Garbage”

Detritus by Gregg Segal

Detritus strolling through a market in Hong Kong.

Daily Bread by Gregg Segal

Meissa Ndiaye (11), Dakar, Senegal from “Daily Bread”

Undaily Bread by Gregg Segal

Arianny Torres with her young children from “Undaily Bread”

Related Articles:

Interview: Venezuelan Refugees Surrounded by Their Belongings

Revealing Photos of People Lying Down in a Week’s Worth of Trash

Landscape Photographer Albert Dros Shares the Secrets of His Success [Podcast]

Interview: Kids Around the World Photographed Surrounded by Their Weekly Diet

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15 Famous Images That Make the Perfect Poster Art
Landscape Photographer Albert Dros Shares the Secrets of His Success [Podcast]
My Modern Met Launches the Top Artist Podcast
Photographer Creates Stunning Landscapes With Muscular Human Bodies
Photographer Preserves the Forgotten Beauty of Abandoned Sites Around the UK
Cyanotype: The Photographic Process That “Blue” Everyone Away 170 Years Ago

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ultra High-Definition 85-Megapixel Photo of the Moon Captures Every Tiny Crater
Impossibly Crowded Aerial Photos Explore Urban Spaces and Human Intervention [Interview]
Polaroid’s New Pocket-Sized Printer Turns Photos From Your Phone Into Stickers
Incredible Dragonfly Photos Offer a Rare Look At Their Delicate Beauty
Brave Photographer Captures Great White Shark Leaping 12 Feet Above the Ocean
Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles in Clever Photo Manipulations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.