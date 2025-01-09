Home / Photography

Renowned Photographer With Bipolar 2 Shares Captivating Images Reflecting His Emotional Polarities

By Jessica Stewart on January 9, 2025

Bi-Polar by Cory Richards

Photographer and professional climber Cory Richards uses his adventures to tell stories of the human experience. The longtime National Geographic photographer has captured images from the remote corners of the world, whether taken on the high-risk expeditions of his early career or while more recently documenting climate change. His newest book, Bi-Polar: Photographs from an Unquiet Mind, is a volume that pulls together 300 of Richards' most captivating photos. 

Taken throughout his career, the images are arranged according to the emotions that pull at him. From fear and contempt to curiosity, awe, and love, these emotions bear fruit to his breathtaking landscape and adventure photography. The book's title references Richards' own mental health and diagnosis with Bipolar 2 at just 14 years old, which he discusses in depth in his recently published autobiography, The Color of Everything.

Opening with words from Chris Jones, former National Geographic editor-in-chief, Bi-Polar takes us on a journey from Richards' youth to his extraordinary feat in becoming the only American to climb one of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks—Pakistan's Gasherbrum II—in winter. What becomes clear is his unflinching dedication to capturing his world, whether it be an icy self-portrait after an avalanche swept away his team while climbing Gasherbrum II or an intimate look at burial practices in the remote reaches of Nepal.

Organized in a way that allows readers to feel the full emotion of the images, Bi-Polar is like peering into someone's visual diary. As we accompany Richards along the way, we also become part of the adventure and, in our own way, join him on the road.

“Photography has always been a way to anchor myself and others in moments, creating a chance to pause and ignite our hearts and minds,” he writes in the introduction. “My greatest hope is that this book spurs conversation within yourself and with others about the ways the world moves you even when it hurts to look.”

Bi-Polar: Photographs from an Unquiet Mind is available for purchase on Amazon and Bookshop.

Photographer and professional climber Cory Richards uses his adventures to tell stories of the human experience.

Bi-Polar: Photographs from an Unquiet Mind is a volume that pulls together 300 of Richards' most captivating photos. 

Taken throughout his career, the images are arranged according to the emotions that pull at him.

