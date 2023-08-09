Home / Entertainment

Actor Shares Tearful Photo After Only One Person Attended Her Play and Then the Next Show Sells Out

By Margherita Cole on August 9, 2023
After Actor Shares How Only One Person Showed Up to Her Play Her Next Show is Sold Out

Whether you're a seasoned actor or just starting out, getting up on stage takes a lot of courage. UK-based actress Georgie Grier was set to perform her one-woman play Sunsets at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but was heartbroken to find just one person in the audience. She shared her story on Twitter, and to her surprise, it resulted in a sold-out show the next day.

Grier posted a picture of herself wiping away tears along with the caption: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one-woman play, ‘Sunsets' at #edfringe. it's fine, isn't it? It's fine…?” Her devastation was clear, and people from all over offered their support through comments and likes. Many individuals from the entertainment industry sympathized with her struggles but assured her that it would get better. Even actors Ben Stiller and Vincent D'Onofrio provided their words of encouragement, urging her to keep going and not be discouraged by the turnout.

In no time, Grier's tweet went viral, accumulating over 14.5 million views and over 51,000 likes. Then, in an exciting turn of events, her next show sold out thanks to the support she received online. “When I posted, I was hoping for a few messages of support or advice from fellow Fringe acts, however, I had no idea how much it would resonate with people,” she said. “There are ups and downs every day (every hour) at the Fringe but ultimately I know I'm lucky to be performing here.”

It should be noted that some have commented on Grier's post, accusing her of tricking people with the “same post” two years in a row. In 2022, the actor performed Sunsets at the Fringe Festival and tweeted, “Just had a cry because the only people who turned up to my first show were my parents. But when I had said cry in the bathroom, some other lovely Fringe performers gave me words of encouragement. And I guess two people is better than none?” Though it seems she's expressed her embarrassment at the turnout last year, it doesn't take away from the same (if not worse) sadness she feels this year. In fact, it's been a year since that first devastation, so it's important to imagine what it must feel like a year later to go from having two audience members to one.

Grier's show Sunsets is one of over 3,000 shows being performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The 60-minute play will be running until August 27, 2023. Tickets are currently available to purchase online.

Actor Georgie Grier shared on Twitter that only one person came to her one-woman play.

In response, countless people replied to her initial tweet with words of encouragement and positivity to keep going.

Many now-successful people (including actors Ben Stiller and Vincent D'Onofrio) chimed in with their own early experiences of disappointment.

After her tweet and its replies went viral, her next performance was completely sold out.

Some have pointed out Grier's public grief over her near-empty audience was also expressed last year. But does that make the turnout less devastating or more?

Georgie Grier: Twitter
h/t: [Insider]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
