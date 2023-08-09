Whether you're a seasoned actor or just starting out, getting up on stage takes a lot of courage. UK-based actress Georgie Grier was set to perform her one-woman play Sunsets at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but was heartbroken to find just one person in the audience. She shared her story on Twitter, and to her surprise, it resulted in a sold-out show the next day.

Grier posted a picture of herself wiping away tears along with the caption: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one-woman play, ‘Sunsets' at #edfringe. it's fine, isn't it? It's fine…?” Her devastation was clear, and people from all over offered their support through comments and likes. Many individuals from the entertainment industry sympathized with her struggles but assured her that it would get better. Even actors Ben Stiller and Vincent D'Onofrio provided their words of encouragement, urging her to keep going and not be discouraged by the turnout.

In no time, Grier's tweet went viral, accumulating over 14.5 million views and over 51,000 likes. Then, in an exciting turn of events, her next show sold out thanks to the support she received online. “When I posted, I was hoping for a few messages of support or advice from fellow Fringe acts, however, I had no idea how much it would resonate with people,” she said. “There are ups and downs every day (every hour) at the Fringe but ultimately I know I'm lucky to be performing here.”

It should be noted that some have commented on Grier's post, accusing her of tricking people with the “same post” two years in a row. In 2022, the actor performed Sunsets at the Fringe Festival and tweeted, “Just had a cry because the only people who turned up to my first show were my parents. But when I had said cry in the bathroom, some other lovely Fringe performers gave me words of encouragement. And I guess two people is better than none?” Though it seems she's expressed her embarrassment at the turnout last year, it doesn't take away from the same (if not worse) sadness she feels this year. In fact, it's been a year since that first devastation, so it's important to imagine what it must feel like a year later to go from having two audience members to one.

Grier's show Sunsets is one of over 3,000 shows being performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The 60-minute play will be running until August 27, 2023. Tickets are currently available to purchase online.

There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…? pic.twitter.com/D0lfAsMMz0 — Georgie Grier (@georgie_grier) August 3, 2023

In response, countless people replied to her initial tweet with words of encouragement and positivity to keep going.

We’ve ALL done it. Soon, you’ll dine out on this anecdote. More than once I had to buy my audience a drink, as a thank you for being the only ones there. Best thing though, it’s all stage time, and the show will get better every single time, ready for the big crowds later! — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) August 3, 2023

I went to Norwich to give a speech and it took me 4hrs of travel.There were only 2 people there. One of them was the person who invited me. I asked the other person to join the cause I was there to support. He said he would, but it might interfere with the terms of his parole. — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) August 3, 2023

There are many many stories of people and shows that have ended up as a great success starting with a tiny audience at Edinburgh. The most important thing is that you are there having a go, which a lot of people can’t and won’t do. — Paul Goldsmith (@PaulGoldsmith73) August 4, 2023

Many now-successful people (including actors Ben Stiller and Vincent D'Onofrio) chimed in with their own early experiences of disappointment.

Yes, listen to Ben. It's true. When I was younger I was once told by a very important film casting director in the 1980's that I shouldn't pursue a career in film because my nose was not predominant enough and I'd never be cast in a film by any worthwhile director. True story. I… — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 6, 2023

After her tweet and its replies went viral, her next performance was completely sold out.

Thank you so much @JasonManford and everyone for your kind words of support! ♥️♥️ https://t.co/JmPRskWz38 — Georgie Grier (@georgie_grier) August 3, 2023

Some have pointed out Grier's public grief over her near-empty audience was also expressed last year. But does that make the turnout less devastating or more?

Just had a cry because the only people who turned up to my first show were my parents. But when I had said cry in the bathroom, some other lovely Fringe performers gave me words of encouragement. And I guess two people is better than none? #EdinburghFringe pic.twitter.com/g5nhU8P6gi — Georgie Grier (@georgie_grier) August 15, 2022

