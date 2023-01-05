Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin’s Charity Raises $7 Million Since His On-Field Cardiac Arrest

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por DaⓂ️ar Hamlin <3 (@d.ham3)

The world seemed to come to a standstill when, during the Monday Night Football match on January 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The game was suspended and Hamlin was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Fear and concern were noticeable on the faces of his teammates and everyone in the stadium. However, in the face of such a heavy situation, fans and the general public have turned their worry into an outpouring of support, from messages on social media to holding candlelight vigils outside the Bills home stadium. Another way people have shown their support is through a GoFundMe campaign started by Hamlin for a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which now has raised over $7 million.

The campaign, which originally raised $2,500, is an initiative from Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation. For the third straight year, the organization had celebrated a toy drive, as well other charity events. “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” wrote Hamlin back in 2020. “This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need.”

The 2022 toy drive took place only days before the injury, as Hamlin shared a video of himself handing out toys, posing for pictures with the kids, and signing jerseys and footballs. “We're doing it for the kids, having a good time, man,” he says on the recap of the event on Instagram. As the original campaign was established and kept running for three years, fans found a way to send their good wishes for Hamlin.

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” wrote Jaster Athletes, Hamlin's representatives. “Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more. We're hopeful about Damar's future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions.”

As of writing, the latest reports are that Hamlin is still critically ill but has shown great improvements in the last 24 hours and is awake. If any silver linings can be found on this sad situation, is that his efforts to give back have been spotlighted, and we are all looking forward to see him well once again, sharing more happy moments with loved ones and members of the community.

