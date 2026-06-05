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French Trio Reimagines Daft Punk’s Music as Medieval Bardcore

By Sage Helene on June 5, 2026

 

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If you’ve ever wondered what electronic music might sound like if it had emerged 700 years ago, French trio Courseval offers a compelling answer. The group’s latest video transforms Daft Punk’s “Veridis Quo” into a piece of medieval chamber music, complete with period instruments. The result feels both familiar and entirely new.

Courseval chose an unexpected song for the adaptation. Unlike Daft Punk’s high-energy dance hits, “Veridis Quo” unfolds as a slow, atmospheric instrumental built on repetition. Without synthesizers, the composition’s emotional core remains intact, translating surprisingly well to lutes, recorders, and medieval vocal arrangements. Courseval’s interpretation amplifies the track’s dreamlike qualities, giving it the character of a troubadour’s lament or an evening performance in a noble court.

The cover belongs to bardcore, a musical genre and internet subculture that reimagines contemporary songs as if medieval musicians had composed them. Artists typically replace electric guitars and drum machines with lutes, hurdy-gurdies, recorders, and hand drums while adapting lyrics into Latin or historical vernacular languages.

Founded in 2024, Courseval brings an unusual level of historical immersion to the genre. The French trio performs in medieval costume and sings many of its adaptations in Old French, adding a layer of linguistic authenticity that sets the group apart from many of its contemporaries.

Their growing catalog includes medieval interpretations of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” A-ha’s “Take On Me,” Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Several videos have attracted more than 100,000 views on YouTube, helping the trio build an international following.

Their rendition of “Veridis Quo” may be their most transporting work yet, proving that even one of the most beloved electronic compositions of the 21st century can sound perfectly at home in the Middle Ages.

French trio Courseval transforms Daft Punk’s “Veridis Quo” into a medieval ballad—a genre known as “bardcore.”

Courseval: Courseval | Instagram | YouTube

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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