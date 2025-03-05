This Sustainable Hotel in an Ancient Saudi Arabian Town Glows by Candlelight at Night

Tucked away in the ancient desert town of AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Dar Tantora the House Hotel is like a portal to the past. The hotel has carefully restored the village’s traditional mudbrick architecture, staying true to the techniques passed down through generations. Local artisans have poured their skill and passion into every detail, making sure the spirit of AlUla’s history is preserved.

The hotel features 30 unique rooms or “dars” (meaning “house” or “home”), each thoughtfully designed with traditional Arabic details. You’ll also find a spa, gym, restaurant, and even a swimming pool to unwind in after days spent exploring the surrounding desert. But the real magic happens at night. Aside from the bathrooms, the entire hotel is lit by candlelight. Every evening, the staff carefully light over 1,800 candles and lanterns, creating a warm, flickering glow that makes the whole place feel like something from a dream.

When you’re ready to explore, there’s no shortage of unique experiences to keep you busy. You can try your hand at traditional bread-making, get creative with calligraphy, or craft your own ceramics alongside talented local artisans. And if you love a good yarn, the hotel’s weekly Hakawati event invites local storytellers to share ancient tales that celebrate the region’s rich history.

“Our story is rooted in the community,” says the Dar Tantora the House Hotel website. “Locality isn’t just a concept, but the essence of our existence. And it begins with the people of AlUla. By collaborating with local artisans, vendors, and cultural organizations, we weave the vibrant tapestry of the community into the experience of every guest.”

Take a look at some images of the beautiful Dar Tantora the House Hotel below, and visit the hotel website to book your stay and discover more about all it has to offer.

Tucked away in the ancient desert town of AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Dar Tantora the House Hotel is like a portal to the past.

The hotel has carefully restored the village’s traditional mudbrick architecture, staying true to the techniques passed down through generations.

Dar Tantora offers stunning views of the AlUla region, home to over 2 million date palms.

Every evening, the staff lights over 1,800 candles and lanterns, creating a warm, flickering glow that makes the whole place feel like something from a dream.

Dar Tantora the House Hotel: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dar Tantora the House Hotel.