Seoul Shopping Center Redesigned With Contemporary Hourglass Makeover

Seoul's most famous shopping center asked for a makeover that would challenge the convention of a luxury department store, and Heatherwick Studio‘s winning design certainly fits the bill. The firm's innovative reimagining of the Hanwha Galleria opens the shopping center up to the public, allowing everyone to enjoy the space.

Composed of symmetrical twin buildings, each slightly different in design, Heatherwick's vision for the center is to create a space that brings people together. To do so, they designed hourglass-shaped buildings with glistening crystalline façades. The dynamic ripples of the façade create interest and enhance the soft glow that it emits from within.

“Traditionally, department stores are quite inward facing, they feel closed off to the surrounding streets,” shares Neil Hubbard, partner and group leader at Heatherwick. “But here we have an important intersection in Apgujeong with two buildings, east and west, that felt like an opportunity to bring people together. Combined with Hanwha’s ambition to bring more activity to the buildings, we wanted to provide a strong overall silhouette that creates a gateway, but also gives Seoulites new garden-like spaces to meet, shop, and enjoy their city.”

Both buildings, which are connected underground by a subway, feature landscaped piazzas that people enjoy as they emerge from the subway. They are then led into an open garden filled with cafes, restaurants, and shops. The rooftop is also filled with nature that, when paired with the glass façade, provides stunning views of the city. Thanks to a thoughtful choice of native plants, the outdoor space will provide visual interest as the seasons change.

The buildings' double-layer skin is not only sustainable but also provides a canvas for art projects and exhibitions. The unique design is all part of the South Korean capital's effort to revitalize the Han Riverbanks, making them a thriving part of the community.

The announcement of Heatherwick's competition win comes on the heels of Thomas Heatherwick, studio founder, being appointed general director of the fifth edition of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, to be held in 2025.

All images by Devisual. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick Studio.