Hidden Hoards and Buried Treasure Troves Are Real and Still Being Discovered

Finding a buried treasure trove can make someone millions, turning the life of a metal-detector hobbyist or farmer in a new direction. Each discovery also advances knowledge of local history in priceless ways. Read on to learn more about hoards, treasure, and how your childhood dream could (maybe) still happen.

What Is a Treasure Trove or Hoard?

Treasure troves, or hoards, are defined by archeologists to be a type of wealth deposit. Precious metals and stones, ceremonial artifacts, and everyday coins—hoards can comprise a variety of different metal-based objects. How these pieces come to be underground can depend on societal conditions. Political instability or war in ancient times could inspire wealthy people to hide their valuables. Typically, these people intended to return to recover their deposited wealth. Circumstances—such as war or death—could interrupt recovery, leaving the hoard to wait for chance discovery. In general, valuables found at gravesites or shipwrecks are not classified as hoards.

Treasure troves can be found across the world; however, Great Britain and Ireland can boast some of the largest and most famous discoveries. Treasure trove also has an important legal definition. Coin and bullion are defined to be treasure depending on the content of silver and gold, as well as the age of the items. In the UK, the Treasure Act 1996 governs all discoveries. In general, any finds older than 300 years and containing at least 10 percent gold or silver qualify as treasure. Pre-historic finds often qualify as well, regardless of metal content. Discoveries must be reported to the local coroner within 14 days, as found treasure has long been considered Crown property. To hide discovery can even result in prison time.

The coroner next holds an inquest—or investigation—to see if the discovered items are in fact treasure. A Treasure Valuation Committee formed of experts examines the pieces. The committee decides if the find fits the definition of treasure, and then makes a valuation. If the items are in fact within the scope of the law, the finder (and owner of the land) are required to offer the pieces for sale to a museum. These laws are in place to ensure that historic national treasures go to institutions where they will be studied, rather than merely vanishing into the hands of private collectors. In general, this scheme works well for all involved—knowledge is advanced, and the finders of the treasure make a pretty penny from their sale.

Famous Treasure Troves

The Broighter Gold

The Preslav Treasure

The Saddle Ridge Hoard

The Hoxne Hoard

The St Ninian's Isle Treasure Trove

The Staffordshire Hoard

The Mildenhall Treasure Trove

The Ziwiye Hoard

The Spillings Hoard

The Treasure of Villena

The Panagyurishte Treasure Trove

The Wonoboyo Hoard

Dream of fabulous treasure, just like your childhood self.

Related Articles:

Buried Treasure Chest Worth $2 Million Is Discovered in the Rocky Mountains

This Armless Sculpture Is One of the Louvre’s Most Treasured Masterpieces

Visually Satisfying Arrangements of Hidden Treasures Pulled From Amsterdam’s River

Intriguing Family Portraits Feature Treasured Objects