Home / Architecture

Enormous Glowing Orb Illuminates the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025

By Jessica Stewart on May 26, 2025

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion

When Expo 2025 opened in Osaka on April 13, visitors flocked to the more than 150 world pavilions designed by star architects. In the case of the Netherlands, they were treated to an enormous glowing orb surrounded by layers of undulating steel. Inspired by a sculpture designed for Expo 1970, which was also held in Osaka, it symbolizes a new dawn and feeds into the country's pavilion theme, “Common ground.”

RAU Architects conceived two volumes, one with an event space and another with an experience space that includes a cafè and shop. Together, they work to support the central sphere and the roof, and physically embody the idea of coming together to create “common ground.”

“The Dutch pavilion in Osaka embodies a future-oriented philosophy in which energy, circularity, and our responsibility as ‘guests on Earth' are central,” share the architects. “Our planet is a closed system, nothing new is added. Everything that doesn’t grow is limited.”

The architects valued a full view of the sphere from all angles, so a polished RVS sheet was placed on the roof. This creates a mirror effect that allows visitors to the wooden ring surrounding the Expo site to always see a full sphere. On the interior, a mirrored ceiling also keeps the entire sphere visible.

The organic layers that form the building structure act as a visual nest for the sphere. This main structure, which is made of steel and weighs 1620 tons, was created to Japanese standards to withstand earthquakes and typhoons. In support of a circular economy, the temporary pavilion was designed to be easily disassembled and transported to a new site, where it will be given a new purpose.

Scroll down to see more images of the Netherlands Pavilion, and stay tuned for more news out of Osaka from Expo 2025.

RAU Architects designed the Netherlands Pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion

Inspired by the theme “Common Ground,” it features a glowing sphere and undulating steel layers.

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion

In a nod to the circular economy, the temporary pavilion will be disassembled, relocated, and given a new purpose after Expo 2025 concludes.

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion Interior

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion Interior

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion

Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion

RAU Architects: Website | Instagram

All photos © Zhu Yumeng. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by RAU Architects.

Related Articles:

Japan’s 2025 World Expo Pavilion Explores the Cycle of Life

Kuwait Reveals Modern Lighthouse Design for Expo 2025 Pavilion

Kengo Kuma’s Design for Qatar Pavilion Influenced by Traditional Ships

The Circular Venue for the 2025 World Expo is Under Construction in Osaka

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Discover the Underground Wonders of the Roman Colosseum in This 3D Animation
Watch the Fascinating Evolution of the Louvre’s Architecture in a Centuries-Spanning Timeline
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain
Swedish Family Encloses Entire Home in Greenhouse Glass to Create Year-Round Warmth
Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace
Billowing ‘Orb’ Held Together by Over 200,000 Rivets Casts Dramatic Shadow at Google Campus

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cutting Edge Ballpark Design Is Inspired by an Armadillo To Help It Beat the Las Vegas Heat
LEGO and Architect Peter Cook Team Up for Colorful Pavilion Celebrating the Power of Play
New Gelephu International Airport Is a Celebration of Bhutanese Culture and Heritage
Striking Jinling Art Museum Lined With a Pixelated Gradient Pattern of 139,900 Ceramic Bricks
Architects Reveal Plans To Turn an Old Dutch Church Into a Public Swimming Pool
World’s Most Unusual and Innovative Churches: From a Chapel on a Volcano to a Cathedral Lined With Bones

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.