Enormous Glowing Orb Illuminates the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025

When Expo 2025 opened in Osaka on April 13, visitors flocked to the more than 150 world pavilions designed by star architects. In the case of the Netherlands, they were treated to an enormous glowing orb surrounded by layers of undulating steel. Inspired by a sculpture designed for Expo 1970, which was also held in Osaka, it symbolizes a new dawn and feeds into the country's pavilion theme, “Common ground.”

RAU Architects conceived two volumes, one with an event space and another with an experience space that includes a cafè and shop. Together, they work to support the central sphere and the roof, and physically embody the idea of coming together to create “common ground.”

“The Dutch pavilion in Osaka embodies a future-oriented philosophy in which energy, circularity, and our responsibility as ‘guests on Earth' are central,” share the architects. “Our planet is a closed system, nothing new is added. Everything that doesn’t grow is limited.”

The architects valued a full view of the sphere from all angles, so a polished RVS sheet was placed on the roof. This creates a mirror effect that allows visitors to the wooden ring surrounding the Expo site to always see a full sphere. On the interior, a mirrored ceiling also keeps the entire sphere visible.

The organic layers that form the building structure act as a visual nest for the sphere. This main structure, which is made of steel and weighs 1620 tons, was created to Japanese standards to withstand earthquakes and typhoons. In support of a circular economy, the temporary pavilion was designed to be easily disassembled and transported to a new site, where it will be given a new purpose.

Scroll down to see more images of the Netherlands Pavilion, and stay tuned for more news out of Osaka from Expo 2025.

RAU Architects designed the Netherlands Pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Inspired by the theme “Common Ground,” it features a glowing sphere and undulating steel layers.

In a nod to the circular economy, the temporary pavilion will be disassembled, relocated, and given a new purpose after Expo 2025 concludes.

RAU Architects: Website | Instagram

All photos © Zhu Yumeng. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by RAU Architects.